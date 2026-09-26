Nana Agyei Baffuor Awuah denies allegations of charging ‘excessive legal fees’

Manhyia South Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has denied allegations that GHS2.2 million out of a GHS5 million amount was paid to him or his law firm, SBA and Partners, as legal fees.

According to the MP, the claim is false and does not reflect any transaction involving himself or his firm.

“It is not true that GHS2.2 Million was paid out of GHS5 Million to myself or SBA and Partners as legal fees,” he stated.

He also denied allegations that he or SBA and Partners transferred money to the then Managing Director of SIC Life Savings and Loans.

“No money was transferred by myself or SBA and Partners to the MD of SIC Life Savings and Loans at the time as alleged,” Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah said.

The MP further rejected claims concerning the alleged judicial sale of a property for GHS24 million, describing the assertion as unfounded.

“There was no judicial sale of any property, much less a sale at the alleged under valued amount of GHS24,000,000,” he said, adding that since no such sale occurred, there was also no remittance of GHS6 million from any purported buyer to himself or SBA and Partners.

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