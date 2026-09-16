Politics

Kanayo Dambu declares bid for Northern Region NDC Youth Organiser

Source: Martina Bugri  
  16 September 2026 2:33pm
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A youth activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared his intention to contest for the position of Northern Regional Youth Organiser.

Kanayo AbdulGafaru Seidu Dambu, who is the current Youth Organiser for the Gushegu Constituency and Northern Regional Director of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), made the declaration ahead of the party's upcoming regional elections.

In a statement, Mr Dambu said his decision was motivated by a desire to serve and to champion the interests of young people in the Northern Region.

He said the youth needed an organiser who would "listen to them, organise them, empower them, unite them and boldly champion their interests".

Mr Dambu has held a number of positions in the party, including Branch Secretary for Gushegu M/A JHS, TEIN Treasurer, Vice President and President at Tamale Polytechnic, Constituency Director of Elections for Gushegu, and member of the NDC Northern Regional Communications Team.

He is also the spokesperson for the Northern Region Constituency Youth Organisers Caucus.

According to him, those roles have been classrooms of leadership that taught him teamwork, discipline, loyalty, and grassroots organisation.

"For many years, I have walked the path of service within the NDC from the grassroots to student leadership, from political communication to electoral administration," he said.

He added: "I offer myself not as a perfect candidate, but as a tested and committed party activist who is ready to dedicate his experience, energy and vision to the advancement of the NDC."

Mr Dambu is campaigning on the slogan: "For the Youth, By the Youth and with the Youth."

He says his vision is for a stronger, united, vibrant and empowered youth wing in the Northern Region.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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