Kanayo Dambu declares bid for Northern Region NDC Youth Organiser

Audio By Carbonatix
A youth activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared his intention to contest for the position of Northern Regional Youth Organiser.
Kanayo AbdulGafaru Seidu Dambu, who is the current Youth Organiser for the Gushegu Constituency and Northern Regional Director of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), made the declaration ahead of the party's upcoming regional elections.
In a statement, Mr Dambu said his decision was motivated by a desire to serve and to champion the interests of young people in the Northern Region.
He said the youth needed an organiser who would "listen to them, organise them, empower them, unite them and boldly champion their interests".
Mr Dambu has held a number of positions in the party, including Branch Secretary for Gushegu M/A JHS, TEIN Treasurer, Vice President and President at Tamale Polytechnic, Constituency Director of Elections for Gushegu, and member of the NDC Northern Regional Communications Team.
He is also the spokesperson for the Northern Region Constituency Youth Organisers Caucus.
According to him, those roles have been classrooms of leadership that taught him teamwork, discipline, loyalty, and grassroots organisation.
"For many years, I have walked the path of service within the NDC from the grassroots to student leadership, from political communication to electoral administration," he said.
He added: "I offer myself not as a perfect candidate, but as a tested and committed party activist who is ready to dedicate his experience, energy and vision to the advancement of the NDC."
Mr Dambu is campaigning on the slogan: "For the Youth, By the Youth and with the Youth."
He says his vision is for a stronger, united, vibrant and empowered youth wing in the Northern Region.
Latest Stories
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Creating a high-performance culture
1 minute
-
UCC signs $500m MoU for 28,000-bed student accommodation facility
6 minutes
-
Denmark, Ghana must deepen green industrial partnership
7 minutes
-
Prospectus charges defeat purpose of Free SHS – Adutwum’s spokesperson
9 minutes
-
Huge challenges remain in tackling teenage pregnancy along coast – Gender Minister
9 minutes
-
NPP demands apology or dismissal of Education Minister over Arabic, Chinese language policy
10 minutes
-
GBA demands reasonable bail conditions, protection for arrested social media commentators
12 minutes
-
Gov’t to take over child marriage bill to speed up passage – Gender Minister
12 minutes
-
Why healthcare innovation needs more than startup enthusiasm
15 minutes
-
GTP pays homage to Asantehemaa Nana Yaa Akyaa II
18 minutes
-
Kanayo Dambu declares bid for Northern Region NDC Youth Organiser
22 minutes
-
Sammi Awuku welcomes Kojo Brace into NPP, says he will make a ‘fine politician’
25 minutes
-
Ghana, we need to talk: Who will feed us tomorrow?
30 minutes
-
Fameye marks birthday with orphans at Village of Hope
45 minutes
-
Language barrier limiting opportunities for Ghanaian youth in Russia – Opare Addo
46 minutes