Accra Mall Family Fun Day continues this September with more excitement  

Audio By Carbonatix
Accra Mall’s Family Fun Day continues this September, giving families another opportunity to enjoy a vibrant mix of shopping and entertainment.
This initiative is designed to create memorable family moments while encouraging parents and children to spend quality time together and explore the wide range of retail and dining options.
The food court will come alive with a variety of games and activities designed to keep children entertained while their parents relax.
Additionally, there would be competitions among families, with lots of exciting prizes to be won.
Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager at Accra Mall, reaffirmed the Mall’s commitment to curating experiences that go beyond traditional shopping for shoppers and tenants.
“Family Fun Day is also to give our retailers a valuable opportunity to engage directly with customers in a lively and welcoming setting,” he added.
Expected to strengthen engagement between shoppers and Accra Mall tenants, Family Fun Day forms part of Accra Mall’s broader commitment to positioning the centre as a destination where shopping and leisure come together.
Throughout September, families can look forward to another exciting moment of shopping, dining, games, and many more.
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