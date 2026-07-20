Kow Essuman urges Ablekuma West NPP members to attend Electoral Affairs Committee hearing

The Chairman of the Martin de Porres Polling Station in the Ablekuma West Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kow Abaka Essuman, has urged party members and all interested stakeholders to fully participate in the Electoral Affairs Committee hearing into alleged irregularities that marred the party’s internal constituency elections.

In a statement dated 19 July 2026, Mr Essuman acknowledged that some concerns raised by members had already been addressed, including the restoration of his name to the constituency electoral register, popularly known as the album.

However, he maintained that several outstanding issues remained unresolved and should be thoroughly examined by the committee.

“Some of the irregularities complained of have since been corrected, including the restoration of my own name to the electoral register… However, many other irregularities remain outstanding and unresolved, and it is right that they now come before the Committee,” he stated.

The Electoral Affairs Committee of the NPP National Council has invited constituency officers and interested parties from affected constituencies, including Ablekuma West, to appear before it on Monday, 20 July 2026, at the party’s headquarters.

Mr Essuman commended members for pursuing their grievances through the party’s internal structures, saying, “The members of Ablekuma West have demonstrated their belief in the internal processes of our Party. They have raised their concerns meticulously and through the proper channels.”

He encouraged all invited members to attend the hearing promptly with relevant documents and evidence to support their cases, expressing confidence that the committee would conduct a fair process.

“It is my hope and expectation that the Electoral Affairs Committee will give a fair hearing to every aggrieved member… We may never have a perfect electoral register in Ablekuma West, but we can certainly have something very close to it, and that is what we must all work towards,” he added.

Mr Essuman further appealed for unity within the constituency, stressing that resolving the internal disputes should strengthen the party ahead of future electoral contests.

“Above all, let our focus be unity within the constituency, so that we can prosecute a vigorous campaign to retake power from the NDC. This hearing is a critical step in that direction,” he concluded.

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