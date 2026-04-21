Minority urges fast-tracking of OSP Supreme Court case, urges Mahama to state position on the anti-corruption body

Minority in Parliament has called for immediate legal and political action following the Accra High Court ruling that declared all Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) prosecutions null and void, setting out four key demands, including an appeal of the judgment and a public declaration from President John Mahama on his position regarding the anti-corruption body.

Speaking on behalf of the Minority at a press conference, MP for Gushegu and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee, Hassan Tampuli, said the ruling raises serious constitutional and institutional concerns that must be urgently addressed.

The demands come in the wake of the April 15, 2026, decision of the Accra High Court, which declared OSP prosecutions void, a ruling that has intensified political tensions between the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Minority’s first demand is for the OSP to immediately appeal the ruling, alongside an application for a stay of execution and a further challenge at the Supreme Court to overturn the decision.

They are also calling for the pending Supreme Court suit challenging the OSP’s prosecutorial powers — filed as J1/3/2026 — to be given an expedited hearing, arguing that the matter is of urgent national importance.

“The Supreme Court question must be resolved definitively and authoritatively by the court that alone has jurisdiction to resolve it,” Mr Tampuli said.

Their third demand targets the Attorney-General, with the Minority insisting that Parliament must scrutinise the state’s legal position in ongoing litigation involving the OSP.

The most politically charged demand was directed at President John Mahama, whom the Minority accused of inconsistency over the government’s stance on the anti-corruption body.

“We call on President Mahama to come clean with Ghanaians… The President must choose — does he stand with the OSP, or does he stand with the campaign to destroy it?” Mr Tampuli stated.

The Minority argues that recent legal and legislative developments amount to an attempt to reverse what it describes as safeguards established to strengthen anti-corruption enforcement in Ghana.

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