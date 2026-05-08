Police secure conviction of reckless driver following viral video

The Ghana Police Service has successfully secured the conviction of a driver whose dangerous antics along the Kumasi–Accra highway were captured in a viral video, raising serious concerns about road safety.

In a post shared on Facebook on Friday, May 8, the convicted driver, identified as Agyarko Richard, was at the wheel of a Toyota Voxy vehicle bearing registration number EN 551-26.

The incident came to the attention of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) after the footage circulated widely on social media, prompting an immediate investigation.

Mr Richard was subsequently charged with multiple offences, including driving on the wrong side of the road, causing road obstruction, endangering the lives of other road users, and careless and inconsiderate driving, in contravention of the Road Traffic Regulations and the Road Traffic Act.

He appeared before the La Motor Court on May 8, 2026, presided over by Adwoa Sakyi Asumadu, where he pleaded guilty to all charges.

On the basis of his own plea, Mr Richard was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of 260 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢3,120.00.

In the event of non-payment, he faces 15 days’ imprisonment with hard labour. Additionally, he was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment with hard labour.

The Ghana Police Service has reiterated its unwavering commitment to enforcing road traffic laws and ensuring public safety.

The Service warned motorists against reckless driving, highlighting that such behaviour continues to pose a serious threat to lives and property.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.