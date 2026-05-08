Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has successfully secured the conviction of a driver whose dangerous antics along the Kumasi–Accra highway were captured in a viral video, raising serious concerns about road safety.
In a post shared on Facebook on Friday, May 8, the convicted driver, identified as Agyarko Richard, was at the wheel of a Toyota Voxy vehicle bearing registration number EN 551-26.
The incident came to the attention of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) after the footage circulated widely on social media, prompting an immediate investigation.
Mr Richard was subsequently charged with multiple offences, including driving on the wrong side of the road, causing road obstruction, endangering the lives of other road users, and careless and inconsiderate driving, in contravention of the Road Traffic Regulations and the Road Traffic Act.
He appeared before the La Motor Court on May 8, 2026, presided over by Adwoa Sakyi Asumadu, where he pleaded guilty to all charges.
On the basis of his own plea, Mr Richard was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of 260 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢3,120.00.
In the event of non-payment, he faces 15 days’ imprisonment with hard labour. Additionally, he was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment with hard labour.
The Ghana Police Service has reiterated its unwavering commitment to enforcing road traffic laws and ensuring public safety.
The Service warned motorists against reckless driving, highlighting that such behaviour continues to pose a serious threat to lives and property.
Latest Stories
-
From Nyameduase to academic leaderhsip : The inspiring rise of Dr Richard Owusu Nyarko
46 minutes
-
Security guard accused of raping KNUST students hit with robbery charge
54 minutes
-
Police secure conviction of reckless driver following viral video
1 hour
-
GRIDCo appoints Frank Asirifi Otchere as Chief Executive, confirms two deputy executives
1 hour
-
Parliament ready to pass Property Rights of Spouses Bill under urgency – Speaker
2 hours
-
FIDA Ghana petitions Parliament to fast-track Property Rights of Spouses Bill
2 hours
-
Hantavirus Outbreak: Ghana Health Service heightens surveillance
2 hours
-
Eastern Regional NSA PRO laments poor conditions of service
2 hours
-
Newsfile to discuss Charles Amissah’s death, PDS, NAFCO arrests, and press freedom under Mahama
3 hours
-
GRASAG backs Rent Control over hostel price hikes, calls for urgent gov’t intervention
3 hours
-
Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes wins Football Writers’ men’s award
3 hours
-
Did the Bank of Ghana hide any losses?
4 hours
-
Medicine Society calls for fair process, cautions against blaming health workers in Amissah death report
4 hours
-
We remain committed to maintaining fiscal discipline to fast track BoG’s recovery – Seth Terkper
4 hours
-
The Brotherhood: Panel exposes major red flags in male friendships
4 hours