We must find the hit-and-run driver – Dr Yamson on Charles Amissah case

Audio By Carbonatix
Lawyer and former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Justice Yamson, has called for urgent action to identify and apprehend the driver involved in the incident that led to the death of Charles Amissah, insisting that accountability must extend beyond hospital failures.
He made the remarks on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, May 9, in response to the official investigative report.
He expressed concern that attention has been largely focused on medical negligence, while the initial cause of the incident has not received equivalent scrutiny.
“I am quite surprised that if you look at the chain causation, the very person who started this whole acidity leading to his unfortunate death and the whole country including the media nobody wants to talk about and I find that very distressing,” he said.
Dr Yamson further urged law enforcement agencies to act swiftly. “For me by now should be arrested by the MTTD and other state agencies,” he stated, calling for the Motor Traffic and Transport Department to intensify investigations into the incident.
The death of Charles Amissah, a 29-year-old engineer, has sparked national outrage after an official report concluded that he survived the initial road accident but died due to delayed emergency care and alleged medical neglect across several hospitals.
The findings have shifted public debate towards both emergency healthcare failures and the unresolved question of the alleged hit-and-run driver believed to have triggered the chain of events leading to his death.
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