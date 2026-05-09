Samson’s Take: Transfers as punishment – The confessions of Minister Linda Ocloo

Audio By Carbonatix
Lawyer and host of Ghana’s leading weekend news analysis programme, Samson Lardy Anyenini, has condemned comments by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, suggesting that some directors in public office were transferred to the northern part of the country as punishment for alleged incompetence.
In his editorial segment, “Samson’s Take”, before the commencement of Newsfile, he stated that the public could not dismiss the minister’s comments as a mere mistake, arguing that such transfers have existed for years and are often used by politicians to punish their opponents.
He revealed that, following the recent development, many professionals had contacted him with similar complaints, alleging that after the change of government in 2024, they were transferred to the northern part of the country for no apparent reason other than to serve political interests.
Watch the full Samson's Take below;
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