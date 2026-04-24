Newsfile to tackle S.A. xenophobia, galamsey, mine tensions and dumsor this Saturday

Ghana’s number one weekend current affairs programme, Newsfile, is set to air another explosive edition on Saturday, April 25, 2026, with a focus on some of the most pressing socio-economic and regional issues confronting the country and the continent.

The programme, which will be hosted by seasoned journalist Samson Lardy Anyenini, will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon across Joy FM, JoyNews and Luv FM.

Producers have lined up four major topics expected to generate intense public debate and policy reflection.

Leading the discussions is the resurgence of xenophobic violence in South Africa, raising fresh concerns about the safety of African migrants and the implications for regional integration under frameworks such as the African Union.

The programme will also examine the deepening environmental and public health crisis caused by illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey. The discussion is expected to highlight how polluted water bodies are now affecting both medical practice and religious activities, with paediatricians raising alarm over health risks and pastors reportedly unable to perform baptisms in contaminated rivers.

Another key segment will focus on renewed tensions surrounding the proposed revival of the Bogoso Prestea Mine, where community concerns and agitation continue to mount amid uncertainty over operations and local economic impact.

The programme will further delve into the ongoing national conversation on power supply, contrasting the past “Dumsor” era with current claims of “Dum Sie Sie", a phrase increasingly used in political and public discourse to describe perceived inconsistencies in electricity supply.

Analysts, policymakers, and stakeholders are expected to interrogate whether current narratives reflect lived realities or political spin.

As one of Ghana’s most influential public affairs programmes, Newsfile continues to serve as a critical platform for national dialogue, bringing together experts, policymakers, and civil society actors to dissect issues shaping governance and development.

Saturday’s edition is expected to attract significant public attention, particularly given the breadth of topics spanning governance, environment, energy, and regional security.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.