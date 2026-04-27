The Enabling Environment: Why Ghana’s development problem is not its people

Dominic Senayah

There is a quiet argument that runs beneath much of the discourse on African development. It is rarely stated explicitly because it rarely needs to be. It surfaces instead in the framing of questions about governance deficits, in assumptions about institutional capacity, in the language of "fragile states" and "failed leadership." The implicit suggestion is that somewhere in the relationship between Africa and underdevelopment, the explanation lies in the people themselves. In Ghana's case, the evidence makes this argument impossible to sustain.

Ghanaian engineers work at NASA. Ghanaian surgeons lead hospital departments in London, New York, and Toronto. Ghanaian economists hold senior positions at the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, some of them administering the very structural programmes whose effects on Ghana's own economy remain deeply contested. Ghanaian mathematicians, architects, writers, and technology entrepreneurs have performed at the highest levels of their respective fields when given access to the resources and institutional frameworks that make such performance possible.

This is not a celebration of individual achievement, though such achievement is genuinely remarkable. It is something more analytically significant: empirical evidence that refutes the deficit thesis. When Ghanaian talent, operating within enabling environments, consistently produces world-class outcomes, the question that demands serious attention is not what is wrong with Ghanaians but what structural conditions explain the gap between individual capacity and collective development.

What the Diaspora Evidence Demonstrates

Ghana's highly skilled diaspora is among the most substantial in sub-Saharan Africa relative to population size. Estimates from the International Organisation for Migration suggest that Ghana loses a significant proportion of its university-educated population to emigration, with healthcare, engineering, and the sciences consistently among the most affected sectors. The brain drain literature has long documented this pattern, typically framing it as a loss of human capital that compounds existing development challenges.

This framing, while accurate in important respects, risks obscuring the deeper analytical point. The fact that Ghanaians who emigrate to Britain, the United States, Canada, or Germany subsequently perform at elite levels in those countries is not simply a story about individual migration choices. It is a natural experiment in what human capacity can produce under different structural conditions. The variable that changes between a Ghanaian doctor practising in Accra and a Ghanaian doctor heading a department at King's College Hospital is not the doctor. It is everything surrounding the doctor: the equipment, the staffing ratios, the salary structure, the institutional support, the professional development pathways, the functional supply chain for medicines and consumables, and the broader social infrastructure that makes sustained high performance possible.

The distinction matters because it shifts the explanatory burden from inherent capacity to structural conditions. Ghana does not face a human capital deficit in the sense of producing insufficient numbers of talented or ambitious people. It faces, rather, a structural problem in which the conversion of individual human capacity into collective institutional performance is systematically obstructed.

The Enabling Environment and Its Absence

Development economists have long recognised the concept of the enabling environment: the cluster of institutional, regulatory, financial, and policy conditions that allow human and economic capital to generate productive outcomes. The literature on this is substantial and, in its broad conclusions, relatively uncontested. Economies with functioning legal systems, predictable regulatory frameworks, access to capital markets, protection of intellectual property, and stable macroeconomic conditions consistently outperform those without these features, regardless of the underlying talent distribution of their populations.

What receives less systematic attention is the question of how enabling environments come to exist and, crucially, what prevents their emergence in countries like Ghana. The standard account emphasises domestic governance failures: corruption, institutional weakness, political instability, and poor policy choices. This account is not wrong, but it is incomplete in ways that matter considerably for analysis.

Ghanaian institutions did not emerge in a vacuum. They were shaped by colonial administrative structures designed explicitly to extract rather than develop, by post-independence pressures that distorted economic policy choices, and by decades of engagement with international financial institutions whose conditionality requirements have, by any honest reading of the evidence, produced mixed outcomes at best. The structural adjustment programmes of the 1980s and 1990s, implemented under IMF and World Bank supervision, required Ghana to liberalise trade, privatise state enterprises, reduce public sector employment, and compress government expenditure. These measures dismantled institutional capacity in health, education, and infrastructure precisely when that capacity was most needed for development.

The debate about structural adjustment's legacy is genuinely complex, and it would be intellectually dishonest to attribute Ghana's development challenges entirely to external economic programmes. Evidence suggests that some liberalisation measures created genuine efficiency gains, and that domestic policy decisions in the years following structural adjustment bear significant responsibility for subsequent outcomes. A balanced account requires acknowledging both dimensions.

Nevertheless, the question of policy space deserves serious engagement. Policy space refers to the degree to which a country's government retains the freedom to deploy the full range of economic instruments available to it. The historical development trajectories of currently wealthy nations, including Britain, Germany, South Korea, and Taiwan, involved extensive use of industrial policy, import protection, state enterprise, and managed trade. These instruments, which were central to their own industrialisation, are now largely unavailable to countries like Ghana through a combination of WTO commitments, bilateral trade agreement terms, and the conditionality attached to multilateral financing.

Geopolitical Backing as a Development Variable

One element that receives insufficient attention in mainstream development discourse is the role of geopolitical positioning in enabling economic development. The post-war development of Western Europe under the Marshall Plan, the tolerance extended to South Korea and Taiwan's protectionist industrial policies during the Cold War, and the preferential market access arrangements that facilitated East Asian export-led growth all reflect a pattern in which geopolitical considerations shaped the economic opportunities available to particular countries.

Ghana and its peers in sub-Saharan Africa have not, in the main, benefited from comparable geopolitical backing. The continent's Cold War experience was characterised more by proxy conflict and the propping up of convenient authoritarian governments than by systematic investment in institutional development or economic capacity building. The post-Cold War period has brought new actors, notably China, whose Belt and Road investments have expanded infrastructure financing options, but with their own conditionality and their own contested developmental effects.

This is not an argument for victim status or for the proposition that external conditions entirely determine developmental outcomes. Agency matters, domestic institutions matter, and policy choices by African governments carry real consequences for their citizens. Countries with broadly similar colonial histories and external environments have produced meaningfully different development outcomes, which demonstrates that internal variables are significant. Ghana's own record in democratic consolidation, whilst imperfect, compares favourably with many regional peers.

The argument is rather that a complete account of why Ghana has not fully converted its demonstrable human talent into sustained industrial development must incorporate the structural constraints on policy space, the legacy effects of externally designed economic programmes, and the differential geopolitical support available to different countries at critical moments in their development trajectories.

The Returning Diaspora Question

The relationship between Ghana's diaspora talent and Ghana's development potential is not simply one of loss and absence. Ghanaian diaspora communities contribute substantially through remittances, which have in recent years exceeded foreign direct investment as a source of external financing for the Ghanaian economy. Beyond financial transfers, diaspora networks create trade linkages, provide informal institutional knowledge, and in some cases facilitate direct investment.

The question of whether diaspora talent can be more systematically channelled into Ghana's development is one that policy practitioners have engaged with for decades without producing wholly satisfactory answers. The honest answer is that this depends primarily on the enabling environment question. Highly skilled Ghanaians abroad are generally not absent from Ghana because they prefer foreign countries intrinsically. They are absent because the professional, financial, and institutional conditions that allow their skills to generate the outcomes they seek are more consistently available elsewhere.

This creates a structural problem that cannot be resolved through appeals to patriotism or moral obligation, though those considerations are not without force. It can only be resolved by addressing the institutional and policy conditions that make it rational for talented people to operate abroad rather than at home. Some of those conditions are within Ghana's domestic control. Others require changes in the international economic architecture that have implications well beyond any individual country's choices.

Holding Both Truths Simultaneously

A balanced analysis requires holding two truths simultaneously without allowing either to displace the other. The first truth is that Ghana's development challenges have significant domestic components. Governance quality, institutional integrity, policy consistency, and the management of natural resource revenues all reflect choices and capacities that Ghanaian governments and institutions can influence. The second truth is that the enabling environment for development is not solely a domestic product. It is shaped by international trade rules, financial architecture, historical institutional inheritances, and geopolitical relationships that no single developing country controls.

The Ghanaian engineer at NASA and the Ghanaian hospital system that struggles to retain qualified personnel are not different stories. They are the same story told from two vantage points. The engineer's presence in Houston is evidence of capacity. The health system's staffing challenges are evidence of structural constraints. Together, they make the analytical point precisely: the problem is not the people. The people are present, capable, ambitious, and productive wherever the surrounding conditions permit.

What Ghana requires, and what the broader development community has yet to deliver with adequate seriousness, is an honest reckoning with what those surrounding conditions actually are, who bears responsibility for them, and what it would mean in practice to create the enabling environment in which Ghanaian talent, operating at home, could generate the collective outcomes it so demonstrably generates elsewhere.

That conversation is overdue. Ghana's diaspora, in its quiet excellence across the institutions of the world's wealthiest nations, has been making the argument for decades.

About the author:

Dominic Senayah is an International Relations professional and policy analyst based in England, specialising in African political economy, humanitarian governance, and migration diplomacy. He holds an MA in International Relations from the UK and writes on trade policy, institutional reform, and Ghana-UK relations for audiences across Africa, the United Kingdom, and the wider Global South.

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