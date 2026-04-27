Unregulated Volta Lake development exposes land‑use coordination gaps

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has expressed concern over increasing unauthorised construction on islands and buffer zones of the Volta Lake, citing weak coordination among institutions responsible for land management.

The Authority said the situation was raising safety concerns for communities and exposing gaps in land‑use planning and enforcement.

Speaking at a stakeholder workshop on emergency preparedness plans and environmental impact assessments at the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, the VRA said overlapping roles among district assemblies, traditional authorities and land regulators were contributing to the problem.

It said recent monitoring had revealed a number of structures being built without the required permits or environmental assessments, in clear violation of planning regulations.

Officials noted that while some lands were sold by traditional leaders, others were later regularised through official processes, creating inconsistencies in enforcement and weakening compliance with land‑use laws.

Mr Patrick Mireku, Director of Environment and Sustainability at the VRA, said illegal occupation and development of public lands remained punishable under existing laws, but enforcement was often difficult due to fragmented institutional responsibilities.

He said although notices were served on developers encroaching on protected zones, sustained compliance required stronger collaboration, clearer accountability and coordinated enforcement by all stakeholders.

Many of the developments, he noted, were located in designated high‑risk “red zones,” posing serious dangers to residents during emergency situations such as spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

Engineer Philip Tetteh Padi, Manager of Integrated Water Resources at the VRA, said ongoing engagements with district assemblies were aimed at improving public awareness and strengthening adherence to planning regulations.

He said while development pressures around the lake could not be completely halted, a more structured and coordinated approach was needed to ensure construction complied with environmental safety standards and protected vital infrastructure.

He urged prospective land buyers and developers to seek the necessary permits and technical guidance before undertaking projects in areas close to the lake.

The situation, he said, underscored the need for an integrated land‑use management framework to balance development, environmental protection and disaster risk reduction along the Volta Lake.

The workshop forms part of the VRA’s annual emergency preparedness and environmental sensitisation programme for communities downstream of the Akosombo and Kpong dams to the estuary.

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