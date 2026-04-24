Assin Fosu Assembly commends Zoomlion’s waste collection efficiency

Audio By Carbonatix
The Assin Fosu Municipal Assembly has commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for its efficiency in waste collection services within the municipality, while raising concerns over gaps in its disinfection activities lately.
This came to light during an engagement between officials of the assembly and stakeholders on sanitation service delivery in the municipality.
Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources, John Oti Bless, stated that the government’s decision to engage private companies in sanitation management was intended to improve service delivery, noting that Zoomlion remains the leading private sector player in Ghana’s waste management sector.
He stressed that the committee was committed to ensuring fairness and objectivity in its assessment of sanitation services.
“Our findings are supposed to be reported as they are and fairly,” he stated.
According to him, the committee receives feedback from community members who monitor sanitation activities and submit reports on the performance of Zoomlion and other companies.
He disclosed that the committee would compile its findings and formally present them to Zoomlion Ghana Limited to allow the company to respond before any further action is taken.
Mr Oti Bless also praised Zoomlion’s Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP) initiative, describing it as an innovative waste management model he has consistently promoted in various forums.
“I have been marketing the IRECOP concept wherever I go because I believe it is a transformative solution,” he noted.
He, however, identified disinfection services and the Sanitation Improvement Package (SIP) as key areas where improvement is needed.
Responding to questions on the assembly’s waste management strategy and utilisation of government funding, the Municipal Coordinating Director, Saaka Ibrahim, revealed that the assembly had constructed 10 mechanised boreholes this year and actively participated in all National Sanitation Day clean-up exercises.
The District Environmental Health Officer, Agyare Emmanuel, also commended Zoomlion for its operational efficiency.
He disclosed that the company currently supplies 11 waste containers to the municipality and has consistently ensured timely evacuation of waste.
“They are lifting the containers perfectly and we have not recorded issues of vehicle breakdowns in a long time,” he said.
Mr. Emmanuel further revealed that the assembly has introduced a pay-as-you-dump waste disposal system, which has proved effective in improving sanitation management.
Despite these gains, he identified the absence of a cesspit emptier as a major challenge, explaining that the Assembly currently relies on a private operator for liquid waste management services.
He added that, with support from traditional leaders and transport unions, women have been engaged to clean transport stations and other public spaces that were previously handled by Zoomlion.
On fumigation services, he acknowledged that while the exercise continues, it is not conducted frequently enough.
“Fumigation goes on, but not too frequently, and we expect improvement in that area,” he stated.
He further disclosed plans by the assembly to procure 'aboboyaas' to support the transportation of waste from communities to designated container sites.
The discussions highlighted both the progress made in sanitation management in Assin Fosu and the need for stronger collaboration between local authorities, private waste management firms, and community stakeholders to address existing challenges.
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