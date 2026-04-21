FarmMate, MoFA sign PPP agreement to boost tomato self-sufficiency

Audio By Carbonatix
FarmMate Limited, an agric service company, and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) have signed a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement to scale up tomato production and strengthen Ghana’s vegetable value chain.
A statement issued by Farmgate Ltd on Monday, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the agreement sought to drive national tomato self-sufficiency through a private sector-led model, with the Government providing enabling support and coordination.
It said the initiative would expand an out-grower scheme to about 40,000 acres, targeting annual production of approximately 400,000 metric tonnes of fresh tomatoes.
The programme would be supported by processing facilities with a combined capacity of 480 metric tonnes per day, expected to produce about 200,000 metric tonnes of tomato puree annually, the statement said.
“By stabilising supply throughout the year, the initiative is expected to create a more balanced and predictable market environment,” it said.
The project would deploy post-harvest infrastructure, including packhouses, pre-processing centres and logistics hubs, to improve handling and distribution.
“The initiative is expected to generate over 300,000 direct and indirect jobs across production, aggregation, logistics, processing and distribution,” the statement added.
Ghana’s annual tomato requirement is estimated at about 805,000 metric tonnes, while current production stands at approximately 510,000 metric tonnes, leaving a gap of nearly 300,000 metric tonnes.
The statement said the country continued to rely on imports to meet domestic demand, while also recording significant post-harvest losses during peak production periods.
“Through a structured system of guaranteed off-take, farmers are assured of a reliable market for their produce, which improves income stability and incentivises increased productivity.”
FarmMate called on stakeholders, including farmers, processors, financiers and development partners to participate in the initiative to support expansion across the value chain.
Latest Stories
-
Chamber of Mines rejects ‘colonial relic’ claim, defends Ghana’s mining fiscal regime
6 seconds
-
NSA, Absa partner to roll out overdraft lifeline for National Service Personnel
2 minutes
-
Ghana finalizes strategic roadmap for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics
3 minutes
-
AltAir Logistics unveils most affordable and value-packed packages for World Cup 2026
11 minutes
-
Ahmed Ibrahim warns contractors against shoddy work on 24-Hour Economy market projects
15 minutes
-
Construction of 20-kilometre Adankwame-Ntensere road to be completed soon – Atwima Nwabiagya North MP
20 minutes
-
24-hour markets to transform Ghana’s economy, set for completion within two years – Ahmed Ibrahim
22 minutes
-
NDC inherited a dysfunctional local government sector – Ahmed Ibrahim
25 minutes
-
Some vendors in Ellembelle reject ¢0.20 coins for business transactions
27 minutes
-
Release of GH¢5m to MMDAs in 2025 is unprecedented – Local Gov’t Minister
30 minutes
-
Chiefs deserve better compensation for their role in development – Local Gov’t Minister
33 minutes
-
Rebel Wilson’s claims against actress are ‘malicious concoctions’, Australian court hears
33 minutes
-
Mahama warns against interference in public sector discipline
35 minutes
-
OSP lacks independent prosecutorial power – Deputy Attorney-General insists
38 minutes
-
Parliament Accounts Officer linked to over GH¢139k payroll irregularity
42 minutes