Accra High Court enters judgment against TDC in 361-acre land dispute

Audio By Carbonatix
The High Court (Land Division) in Accra has struck out the defence of TDC (Ghana) Limited and entered judgment against the company in an ongoing land dispute involving members of the Nii Tetteh Santeo family.
Presided over by His Lordship Justice William Boampong on Thursday, April 23, 2026, the court also struck out TDC’s counterclaim and awarded costs of GH¢10,000 against the state-owned firm.
The suit, numbered LD/0059/2015, was initiated by representatives of the Nii Tetteh Santeo family.
The defendants in the case are Trasacco Estates Development Company Limited, TDC (Ghana) Limited, and the Lands Commission.
The dispute centres on a 361-acre parcel of land which TDC claims to have leased to Trasacco Estates Development Company under a barter arrangement.
According to TDC, the agreement involved the provision of infrastructure services by Trasacco in exchange for the land.
However, in July 2025, the court ordered TDC to produce key documents to substantiate its claims.
These included the contract for the infrastructure works, evidence of TDC Board approval for the transaction, and proof of approval from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) following an alleged investigation.
TDC failed to comply with the court’s directive.
Counsel for the plaintiffs, Tsatsu Tsikata, subsequently moved and urged the court to strike out TDC’s defence for non-compliance with its orders and to enter judgment in favour of the plaintiffs.
The court upheld the application, ruling against TDC and striking out both its defence and counterclaim.
Meanwhile, proceedings against the first and third defendants, Trasacco Estates Development Company Limited and the Lands Commission, have been adjourned to June 15, 2026, for further hearing.
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