TCDA bans distribution of uncertified tree crop seedlings from July 3

Audio By Carbonatix
The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) has directed all development partners, government agencies, non-governmental organisations, individuals and other actors involved in the distribution of tree crop seedlings to source planting materials only from TCDA-certified suppliers.
The directive, issued under the Tree Crops Development Authority Act, 2019 (Act 1010), applies to six regulated tree crops—cashew, coconut, oil palm, mango, rubber and shea—and takes effect on Friday, July 3, 2026.
According to the Authority, the move is intended to improve quality assurance, traceability and productivity across Ghana's tree crops sector by ensuring only certified planting materials are distributed.
The TCDA said the directive is backed by Regulation 46 of the Tree Crops Regulations, 2023 (L.I. 2471), which empowers the Authority to ensure planting materials are obtained from verifiable sources.
Under the new requirements, all organisations and individuals distributing tree crop seedlings must procure planting materials only from TCDA-approved stocks, maintain records showing the source and approval status of seedlings, and make those records available to the Authority upon request. They must also ensure seedlings meet TCDA standards and present them for inspection, verification and certification before distribution.
The Authority warned that no person or entity will be permitted to distribute, supply or circulate uncertified or unapproved tree crop planting materials without TCDA approval once the directive comes into force.
It added that failure to comply with the directive will attract sanctions under the Tree Crops Regulations, 2023 (L.I. 2471).
The TCDA further urged farmers and other beneficiaries to verify that seedlings supplied to them come only from accredited and certified sources approved by the Authority.
According to the regulator, this will help guarantee quality planting materials, enhance traceability, promote sustainability and improve productivity in Ghana's tree crops industry.
Latest Stories
-
No arrears under “No Fee Stress” policy for 2024–2026 academic years— Haruna Iddrisu
20 seconds
-
Young women now have ‘close to zero’ risk of cervical cancer death after HPV jab
1 minute
-
Ghana risks deepening inequality by neglecting early childhood investment – UNICEF study
20 minutes
-
Fire guts 25-room house at Assin Akropong, leaves tenants homeless
21 minutes
-
Gender Ministry to review legal gap between age of consent and marriage
22 minutes
-
Deploying divers won’t solve flood deaths; tackle illegal building first — Safety expert
25 minutes
-
OgeeTheMC earns praise for creative intro on Stonebwoy’s ‘Torcher 2’ album
27 minutes
-
Over 312,000 students benefit from ‘No Fee Stress’ policy at cost of GHS888.8m – Haruna Iddrisu
33 minutes
-
Two CTK SHS students injured in suspected gang attack on campus in Obuasi
48 minutes
-
15 countries adopt Mombasa Declaration to advance fisheries transparency and combat illegal fishing
52 minutes
-
Nigeria to evacuate over 742 nationals from South Africa before June 30
52 minutes
-
Ablakwa says critics of UN slavery resolution are ‘revising their notes’ as reparations gain momentum
55 minutes
-
Ayariga, Jerry Ahmed Shaib trade jokes in Parliament after Black Stars beat Panama
1 hour
-
TCDA bans distribution of uncertified tree crop seedlings from July 3
1 hour
-
Police warn WASSCE candidates against violence after final paper; arrest 6 students
1 hour