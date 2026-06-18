TCDA bans distribution of uncertified tree crop seedlings from July 3

Andy Osei-Okrah

The Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA) has directed all development partners, government agencies, non-governmental organisations, individuals and other actors involved in the distribution of tree crop seedlings to source planting materials only from TCDA-certified suppliers.

The directive, issued under the Tree Crops Development Authority Act, 2019 (Act 1010), applies to six regulated tree crops—cashew, coconut, oil palm, mango, rubber and shea—and takes effect on Friday, July 3, 2026.

According to the Authority, the move is intended to improve quality assurance, traceability and productivity across Ghana's tree crops sector by ensuring only certified planting materials are distributed.

The TCDA said the directive is backed by Regulation 46 of the Tree Crops Regulations, 2023 (L.I. 2471), which empowers the Authority to ensure planting materials are obtained from verifiable sources.

Under the new requirements, all organisations and individuals distributing tree crop seedlings must procure planting materials only from TCDA-approved stocks, maintain records showing the source and approval status of seedlings, and make those records available to the Authority upon request. They must also ensure seedlings meet TCDA standards and present them for inspection, verification and certification before distribution.

The Authority warned that no person or entity will be permitted to distribute, supply or circulate uncertified or unapproved tree crop planting materials without TCDA approval once the directive comes into force.

It added that failure to comply with the directive will attract sanctions under the Tree Crops Regulations, 2023 (L.I. 2471).

The TCDA further urged farmers and other beneficiaries to verify that seedlings supplied to them come only from accredited and certified sources approved by the Authority.

According to the regulator, this will help guarantee quality planting materials, enhance traceability, promote sustainability and improve productivity in Ghana's tree crops industry.

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