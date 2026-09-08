Amrahia Dairy Farms property owners petition Mahama over alleged demolition of properties

Audio By Carbonatix
Land and property owners at Amrahia Dairy Farms have taken to the streets to protest the alleged demolition of their homes and properties, which they say was carried out without a court order.
Speaking to JoyNews at the Information Services Department on Tuesday, September 8, Founder and Head Pastor of Heaven Investment Chapel International, Prosper Rohrmiller, said the demolition took place while residents were in their homes.
“We're here today because we were in our homes, our community, and a group of young men came with excavators and then with police escort, with guns, ammunition, M16, AK-47, and all that. To demolish properties that we have acquired, millions of these, demolish everything.”
Mr Rohrmiller said the affected property owners had reported the matter to various police institutions in an attempt to seek redress but claimed their efforts had not yielded any results.
“We have made an effort to engage the law by reporting to various police institutions, and we have not seen anything.”
He said the affected owners had therefore decided to petition President John Dramani Mahama to intervene in the matter.
According to Mr Rohrmiller, the petition is intended to formally bring the alleged demolitions to the President’s attention and seek government intervention.
“So we are here to submit to him that this is what is happening through a petition.”
The property owners are calling for the circumstances surrounding the demolition to be investigated and for the relevant authorities to take action.
The protesters say properties they acquired at high cost were demolished during an exercise they insist was carried out without a court order.
They are demanding investigations into the demolitions, enforcement of the law, and compensation for properties they say were destroyed.
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