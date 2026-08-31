National

REGSEC restricts Akwasidae celebrations in Denkyira amid security concerns

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  31 August 2026 5:49am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Central Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has restricted all Akwasidae celebrations in the Denkyira Traditional Area to palace premises and placed an immediate suspension on all chieftaincy installations amid concerns over the prevailing security situation.

The directive, contained in a letter dated August 28, 2026, was signed by the Central Regional Minister and Chairman of REGSEC, Hon. Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere, and addressed to the Denkyirahene, Odeefo Boa Amponsem IV.

REGSEC directed that all Akwasidae rituals, gatherings and celebrations be held strictly within the palaces in Dunkwa-On-Offin. It has also placed a hold on any proposed installation of sub-chiefs or traditional leaders by either of the two factions in the area.

“No installation processes or ceremonies shall take place until further notice,” the letter stated, warning that any breach of the directive would lead to an immediate ban and physical shutdown of the activities by state security agencies.

REGSEC said it would invite representatives of both factions to a resolution meeting in the coming days to find a way forward, while security personnel have been deployed to monitor activities at the palaces.

The Council has further warned that anyone who violates the directive will be arrested and prosecuted as authorities seek to prevent any escalation of tensions in the traditional area.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group