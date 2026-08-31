REGSEC restricts Akwasidae celebrations in Denkyira amid security concerns

The Central Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has restricted all Akwasidae celebrations in the Denkyira Traditional Area to palace premises and placed an immediate suspension on all chieftaincy installations amid concerns over the prevailing security situation.

The directive, contained in a letter dated August 28, 2026, was signed by the Central Regional Minister and Chairman of REGSEC, Hon. Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere, and addressed to the Denkyirahene, Odeefo Boa Amponsem IV.

REGSEC directed that all Akwasidae rituals, gatherings and celebrations be held strictly within the palaces in Dunkwa-On-Offin. It has also placed a hold on any proposed installation of sub-chiefs or traditional leaders by either of the two factions in the area.

“No installation processes or ceremonies shall take place until further notice,” the letter stated, warning that any breach of the directive would lead to an immediate ban and physical shutdown of the activities by state security agencies.

REGSEC said it would invite representatives of both factions to a resolution meeting in the coming days to find a way forward, while security personnel have been deployed to monitor activities at the palaces.

The Council has further warned that anyone who violates the directive will be arrested and prosecuted as authorities seek to prevent any escalation of tensions in the traditional area.

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