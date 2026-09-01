Denkyirahene hosts sixth Akwasidae, calls for unity, peace

Audio By Carbonatix
The Denkyirahene, Odeefo Boa Amponsem IV, has called on the People and Chiefs of Denkyira to remain united and embrace peace to promote development and to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the traditional area.
He made the call when he hosted the sixth Akwasidae celebration at the Denkyira Traditional Council, bringing together traditional leaders, government representatives, community members and other stakeholders to celebrate Denkyira’s history and cultural values.
The festival, marked by traditional rites, drumming and dancing, also provided an opportunity for the traditional authorities to reflect on the progress and challenges confronting the area.
The Denkyirahene urged the people, particularly the youth, to avoid actions and behaviours that could threaten the peace and stability of the traditional area.
He said unity among the people was essential for attracting development and creating opportunities for the younger generation.
Odeefo Boa Amponsem encouraged chiefs, elders and opinion leaders to work together and resolve their differences amicably in the interest of the traditional area.
He also appealed to the people to respect traditional authority and support initiatives aimed at improving education, healthcare, sanitation, agriculture and other sectors of the local economy.
The Denkyirahene stressed the need for the people to protect the cultural identity and traditions of Denkyira and pass them on to future generations.
He said the Akwasidae celebration was not only a time for traditional rites and festivities but also an occasion for reflection, reconciliation and strengthening bonds among the people.
He called on all stakeholders to contribute to maintaining peace and creating an environment conducive to sustainable development.
The event was attended by chiefs and queenmothers from various communities within the Denkyira Traditional Area, religious leaders, political representatives, security personnel and members of the public.
The celebration ended with renewed calls for unity, peaceful coexistence and collective efforts towards the development of the Denkyira Traditional Area.
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