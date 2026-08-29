Ghana’s democracy remains strong despite its challenges – Interior Minister assures Russian envoy

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has assured the Russian Ambassador to Ghana, Sergei Berdnikov, that Ghana’s democracy remains strong despite the challenges associated with democratic governance.
According to a Facebook post by the Ministry of the Interior on Saturday, Mr Mohammed-Mubarak said Ghana had witnessed peaceful transfers of power between successive governments since embracing democratic rule.
He attributed the country’s democratic stability to Ghanaians’ commitment to peace, noting that political transitions had occurred smoothly and without major difficulties.
The Interior Minister also stressed the need for international cooperation in promoting peace and security, arguing that no country could operate effectively in isolation.
He said collaboration and the exchange of ideas and intelligence with other countries would strengthen Ghana’s efforts to maintain national security.
Mr Mohammed-Mubarak acknowledged the longstanding relationship between Ghana and Russia, which dates back to the administration of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.
He consequently called for stronger cooperation between the two countries, particularly in training, security and other areas of mutual interest.
For his part, Ambassador Berdnikov commended the Interior Minister for his leadership and focus on Ghana’s security.
He also expressed appreciation for the warm reception and called for enhanced bilateral security cooperation that would benefit both Ghana and Russia.
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