ReZultz Advertising wins gold for best integrated campaign at 18th Gong Gong Awards, takes home 7 additional honours

ReZultz Advertising, a member of the Ninani Group of Companies, has won Gold for Best Integrated Campaign at the 18th Gong Gong Awards, the top honour of the night and widely regarded as the most prestigious award in Ghana's advertising industry.

The agency received a Gong Gong Gold award for its MoMo Responsible Lending campaign in 2026. A campaign built to help everyday Ghanaians borrow more responsibly on mobile money platforms, at a time when many users take on mobile loans without fully understanding the repayment terms.

Best Integrated Campaign sits at the top of the Gong Gong Awards' category structure, judging how well a campaign brings multiple channels and disciplines together to deliver a single, coherent result, and it is the category every agency in the room measures itself against.

The MoMo Responsible Lending campaign added to its Gold with Silver for Campaign Effectiveness and Bronze for Best Film, making it the agency's biggest winner of the night. Altogether, ReZultz walked away with eight awards, comprising one Gold, four Silver and three Bronze, across categories including campaign effectiveness, creativity, radio, social media, film, innovation and integrated campaigns.

The agency's remaining wins were spread across work for MTN Ghana and MoMo. ReZultz took Silver for Best Use of AI and Creative Tech and Bronze for Best Use of Innovation for the MTN Mancom Event, recognising its use of emerging technology in corporate communications and brand experiences. Its MTN All The Fun Dey House campaign won Silver for Best Radio, while MoMo 16x16x16 earned Silver for Best Use of Social Media. The agency also picked up Bronze for Best Integrated Campaign for MoMo Still Me Nsa Ka.

For ReZultz Advertising's Chief Operating Officer, Justin Antwi-Darkwah, the Gold in Best Integrated Campaign, and the seven other awards that came with it, reflect the collective effort behind the campaigns rather than the work of any single individual.

"These awards belong to the entire ReZultz team. Every piece of work that has been recognised is the result of our brilliant team bringing their different skills, ideas and commitment together to solve problems for our clients. I am extremely proud and grateful to the team for the hard work and commitment that has brought us this far. We appreciate the recognition, but we also see it as a challenge to push ourselves further, work even harder and aim for greater heights," he said.

Darkwah said the recognition reinforces ReZultz's commitment to campaigns that are exciting, relevant and responsive to the changing needs of brands and consumers, and that the agency would continue to make room for fresh ideas and collaboration while ensuring technology supports, rather than replaces, human creativity and strategic thinking.

The 18th Gong Gong Awards was held under the theme "The Creative Convergence: Human Craft and AI in Advertising," bringing together advertising agencies, brands, marketers, creatives, media professionals, production partners and other industry stakeholders.

It is the flagship awards programme for Ghana's advertising sector, recognising creative and innovative work across industries while highlighting the role advertising plays in driving business and brand growth. The scheme places emphasis on creativity and strategic thinking developed locally, rewarding work that shows how advertising can contribute to the success of businesses, products and branded services.

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