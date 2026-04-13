Ninani Group launches D. A. Twum Jnr. Fellowship to address skills gap in creative industry

The Ninani Group has launched the D.A. Twum Jnr. Fellowship alongside a new industry guide, ‘The Rules of the Marketing Communications Executive’. The initiative is part of efforts to address declining talent quality in Ghana’s marketing communications sector.

The programme, unveiled at a ceremony marking 20 years since the passing of renowned creative leader and former Chief Executive, Daniel Ampedu Twum Jnr, is designed to move beyond recognition to structured talent development through mentorship, training and industry exposure.

Chief Executive, Joel E. Nettey, said the programme is a deliberate intervention to address persistent concerns about the quality of talent within the sector.

“We’ve recognised that there’s a gap in the quality of talent within the industry, and instead of just talking about it, we decided to take deliberate steps to fix it. This fellowship is about opening opportunities to young creatives and giving them the rigorous training and mentorship needed to raise standards across the industry,” he said.

The fellowship is open to creatives across disciplines including writing, design, animation and strategy. Participants will be selected through a rigorous process involving portfolio reviews, applications and assessments. Successful applicants will undergo a three-month programme combining mentorship from industry practitioners and academia with hands-on industry experience. Participants will also receive stipends to support full participation.

Mr. Nettey explained that the goal is to ensure that graduates of the programme meet a recognised industry standard and are equipped for opportunities across advertising, banking, telecommunications and other sectors.

“We are not looking at financial returns. What we want is to be able to walk away one day knowing that we helped somebody get better. That is the value we are trying to create for the industry,” he added.

Delivering the keynote address, Executive Coach, Rev. Albert Ocran underscored the importance of mentorship and human capital development in sustaining industry growth.

“The legacy of Daniel Ampedu Twum Jnr is all about those he mentored who are now leading across the industry. Mentoring is real, and people really matter,” he said.

He added that investing in skills development is critical to building resilience and driving innovation, especially as industries adapt to technological changes including artificial intelligence.

The Ninani Group has committed internal funding to support the programme and is optimistic that other industry players will come on board as the initiative scales.

Industry stakeholders say sustained investment in skills development and mentorship will be critical to improving competitiveness and ensuring long-term growth in Ghana’s creative sector.

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