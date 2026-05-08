Paramount Chief urges expansion of ‘Nkoko Nketenkete’ for job creation

Nana Okropagyan Bofobene IV, the Paramount Chief of the Dwenem Traditional Area in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region, has called on the government to expand and distribute more chicks under the “Nkoko Nkentenkete” programme.

He lauded the implementation of the programme, saying that it had the potential to create more employment opportunities for the youth and to boost the nation’s poultry sector for food sufficiency.

Nana Bofobene IV made the call when speaking at a forum on the “Accounting to the People Series” at Drobo.

He said: “The distribution model of the initiative does not create enough jobs despite its potential to boost local poultry production and improve food security.”

Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Bono Regional Minister is holding the series to create the platform for the various District and Municipal Assemblies to account to the people as part of the government’s efforts to promote transparency, participatory governance and responsive leadership.

The Paramount Chief said the expansion of the Nkoko Nkenteke programme as well as the establishment of poultry farms and management centres would greatly create sustainable employment for the youth and reduce Ghana’s dependence on imported poultry products too.

Nana Bofobene IV said the government’s poultry sector intervention was unmatched and called on the government to distribute more birds.

“It’s good initiative, but for it to achieve its full potential, the government must consider setting up farms and facilities where more youth can be employed,” he advised, and said that expansion of the programme would create job opportunities, enhance food sufficiency and reduce the heavy imports.

Madam Siata Watara, the Jaman South Municipal Chief Executive, said so far 10,000 chicks had been distributed to farmers in the municipality under the Nkoko Nketenkete initiative, explaining that birds were distributed to 200 farmers, with each of them receiving 50 chicks.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.