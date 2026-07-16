Big Push roads could be completed ahead of 2027 deadline – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama says several road projects under the government's Big Push infrastructure programme could be completed ahead of the December 2027 deadline due to the rapid pace of work.
Speaking after inspecting ongoing Big Push road projects in the Volta Region during his regional tour, the President expressed satisfaction with the progress made, indicating that the accelerated construction could allow many of the projects to be delivered earlier than scheduled.
Mr Mahama said the early completion of the roads would improve transportation by providing motorists with smoother, safer and more comfortable journeys across the country.
The President also disclosed that the Big Push programme has so far created an estimated 300,000 direct and indirect jobs.
According to him, the direct jobs are on the construction sites, while the indirect employment opportunities have benefited food vendors, quarry operators, fuel suppliers, cement distributors, iron rod suppliers and other businesses supporting the road construction projects.
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