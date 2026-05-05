GNAT advocates increased funding for basic education

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has renewed its call on government to significantly increase funding for basic education, describing current allocations as inadequate to support quality teaching and learning.

The Association said that although it appreciated the government’s continued investment in the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, there was an urgent need to prioritise foundational education to ensure long-term national development.

These concerns were contained in a communiqué issued at the end of GNAT’s National Council Meeting held at Ejisu-Abankro in the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Prosper Tachie, National President of GNAT, who read the communiqué to the media after the meeting, noted that budgetary allocation to basic education remained disproportionately low compared to other sectors within the Ministry of Education.

He stressed that the situation could undermine efforts to build a strong educational foundation for learners.

“Quality public education cannot be achieved without adequate funding,” he said, and called for the establishment of a dedicated fund to support public basic education, similar to interventions introduced at the secondary level.

Mr Tachie emphasised that strengthening basic education would ultimately improve outcomes at the senior high school level, since it served as the bedrock of the entire educational system.

On pensions, the GNAT President expressed concern about delays in the payment of retirement benefits to some members, attributing the situation to employers' failure to remit required contributions to pension fund managers.

He said the delays had resulted in financial hardship for many retired teachers, some of whom were yet to receive their full benefits.

Mr. Tachie therefore called on the National Pensions Regulatory Authority to ensure strict compliance by employers and to facilitate the timely payment of all outstanding contributions, including the associated net returns.

The Association also raised concerns about delays in the processing of pension-related documentation by relevant state institutions, which it said had prolonged the waiting period for retirees.

On teacher welfare, Mr. Tachie urged the Government to restore the payment of intervention allowances to teachers in senior high schools and to settle all outstanding arrears.

He noted that the withdrawal of such allowances had affected teachers' motivation and called for appropriate compensation for the sacrifices teachers have made in delivering quality education.

GNAT reaffirmed its commitment to engaging stakeholders to address challenges within the education sector and improve conditions of service for teachers across the country.

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