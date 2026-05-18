Ghana’s economy still resilient despite difficult external environment- BoG

The Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Johnson Asiama, has stated that Ghana’s economy is still showing signs of resilience despite a difficult external environment.

According to him, the overall picture since end-March 2026 is one of a domestically resilient economy navigating an increasingly difficult external environment — with the energy price shock from the Middle East conflict now the central risk shaping the near-term outlook.

He disclosed this at the opening of 130th Monetary Policy Committee Meeting.

The Governor noted that despite these gains, early signs point to re-acceleration of headline inflation in several advanced and emerging market economies, prompting several central banks that had commenced easing cycles to pause or reverse course.

For a commodity-exporting, energy-importing economy such as Ghana, he said the transmission channels of this external shock are multiple and material — through fuel prices, transportation costs, import bills, and ultimately consumer price dynamics.

At the end of the MPC, the Governor will announce measures being taken by his team to enhance the economic stability further.

He will also touch on the expected policy rate for the next two and half months.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.