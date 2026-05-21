Court remands mobile phone shop robbers

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded two alleged mobile phone shop robbers into police custody.

Jacob Akugri, 24, painter, and Moses Akungoe, 28, driver, have denied that they conspired to rob the mobile phone shop of unspecified number of phones and money at gunpoint in Bolgatanga.

They will be brought back to the Circuit Court One on May 28, 2026.

Detective Chief Inspector Frederick Asare, narrating the incident, said the Ghana Police Service, in line with its operation to curb the recent increase in highway robberies along the Bolgatanga Walewale to Tamale highway, arrested Akugri and Akungoe, the accused persons.

He said the Director General of CID assigned a team of officers from the CID/Headquarters/Operations Unit to conduct surveillance and gather intelligence on the activities of the miscreants who were terrorizing the commuters on that section of the highway.

During a month long surveillance, the team picked credible intelligence on the identities of the accused persons.

Akugri also known as “Weezy,” a painter, and Akungoe, popularly known as “Mosbee,” a driver, who were residents of Walewale in the North East Region, were members of the criminal gang responsible for several armed robbery attacks in the North East and Upper East Regions.

The Court heard that on May 9, 2026, the team followed a lead from Walewale to Kumasi where Akugri and Akungoe, the accuse were arrested in their separate hideouts.

Detective Chief Inspector Asare said in their caution, the accused persons admitted their involvement in several armed robbery attacks on the highways in that part of the country.

Preliminary investigation disclosed the identities of other accomplices, some of whom were the leaders of the criminal gang, he told the Court.

He said investigations also revealed that the accused persons, together with their accomplices, who were currently believed to be hiding in Walewale, were also responsible for an armed robbery attack on a mobile phone shop on the Dakio Road in Bolgatanga.

During that act, the accused persons and their accomplices attacked the attendants of the shop at gunpoint and made away with an unspecified number of assorted mobile phones and cash.

Investigations are underway to arrest the accomplices and recover the weapons in their possession, their source of supply and buyers of the proceeds of their criminal activities.

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