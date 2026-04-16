26-year-old man in police grips for allegedly stealing a police armoured vehicle

police armoured vehicle theft suspect

A 26-year-old man is in police custody following an alleged daring daylight attempt to steal an armoured vehicle belonging to the Ghana Police Service at Nkawie in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The suspect, Ebenezer Frimpong, was apprehended in a Rambo-style hot chase by a combined SWAT team of seven police officers on the Abuakwa-Kumasi stretch.

According to a police situational report sighted by myjoyonline.com, the incident occurred at approximately 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

A service driver, Lance Corporal Joshua Denkyi of the Formed Police Unit (FPU), was said to be transporting the armoured vehicle with registration GP 1131 from Nkawie to the Regional Police Workshop in Kumasi for servicing.

Police say the officer, upon reaching a spot near the Nkawie Market, parked the vehicle to buy medication from a nearby pharmacy while the officer reportedly left the engine running in the process.

Suspect Frimpong, who was passing by, seized the opportunity as he jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off in that armoured vehicle, leaving bystanders and the officer in shock.

An alarm was immediately raised, sparking an immediate response from the Ashanti Regional Command as a SWAT patrol team, led by Inspector Benjamin Nartey and comprised of seven tactical officers, was dispatched to intercept the stolen vehicle.

The chase, which ended in 30 minutes at Mim, near Abuakwa, also saw the arrest of the 26-year-old Ebenezer Frimpong.

The armoured vehicle has since been retained as an exhibit, while Frimpong remains in detention at the Abuakwa District Police Command.

Meanwhile, Frimpong has been transferred to the Ashanti Regional Criminal Investigations Department for further investigations.

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