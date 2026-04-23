NEDCo seizes more than 300 meters over illegal connections

Audio By Carbonatix
The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has seized more than 300 electricity meters from residents accused of power theft during a two-day dawn operation in Tamale.
The raids targeted the Kalpohin and Kukuo communities between 05:30 and 06:30.
Speaking to JoyNews, NEDCo’s Corporate Communications Manager, Maxwell Kotoka said more than 300 people had been found to be bypassing meters and “conducting some illegalities”.
“What we have done in just two days, to go at the break of day between 5:30 and 6:30, and so far we have done only two communities. We have found more than 300 who are culpable, who have engaged in bypass, meter power theft,” he said.
Officials of NEDCo had earlier said the company was losing about 46% of its electricity to theft, a situation that threatens the firm's financial survival.
The losses are particularly severe in the Tamale Metropolis, where illegal connections and meter tampering have led to major revenue shortfalls.
Mr Kotoka added that in the process of bypassing the meters, the culprits had damaged many of them, causing financial losses to the company.
“The sad part is that in the process they have damaged a good deal of these meters and the meters are pretty expensive. They are smart meters, and so when you destroy them like this, we the consumers are the very same people who will come and complain that when we ask for meters we don’t get,” he said.
He warned that the scale of the damage was affecting NEDCo’s ability to supply new applicants.
“Now look at the challenge we have. When we invest in meters and in two days, two communities can destroy in excess of 300 - when we bring the next set of meters we are compelled to replace the damaged meters instead of spreading them and making them available to new applicants,” he said.
Mr Kotoka also linked the thefts to broader challenges with power infrastructure. He said seven new transformers had been installed in the Tamale Metropolis, with others in Kpandai, Kete Krachi and Bimbilla.
He noted that 11 transformers had been replaced at the start of the process: Tamale Metropolis received seven, Kpandai two, while Kete Krachi and Bimbilla received one each.
“If the government invests in these and people steal power instead of paying, then it has consequences at the end,” he said.
He said those found culpable would face legal action.
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