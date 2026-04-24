Crime | National

Police arrest 12 suspected drug peddlers in Tamale, Tolon

Source: GNA  
  24 April 2026 4:51am
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The Northern Regional Special Operations Team (Red Maria) has arrested 12 persons and retrieved quantities of substances suspected to be narcotic during an anti-drug operation in the Tamale Metropolis and the Tolon District.

The substances included boxes of Tramadol and dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

This was in a press statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Northern Regional Police Command and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

The statement said the operation was carried out on Wednesday, April 22, at about 1030 hours.

It said the team embarked on a routine exercise targeting drug peddling activities within the metropolis.

It said a total of 12 suspects were arrested for possession of suspected narcotic drugs and engaging in unauthorised drug-related activities.

The statement said the team later proceeded to Tolon where the suspects were identified as Mohammed Shabu, 19, Abdul Rahman Rashid, 20, Zakaria Sulemana, 20, Alhassan Ibrahim, 20, Abdulai Manine, 20, Abdullai Jalil, 21, Abdul Rahman Hamidu, 24, and Latif Hamadu, 48.

The rest are Ibrahim Idrisu, 35, Adam Fatawu, 17, Abubakari Nayo, 24, and Iddrisu Mohammed, 34.

It added that all the suspects were in Police custody and assisting with investigations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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