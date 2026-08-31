FDA, National Security arrest suspect over sale of cigarette-shaped sweets

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), in collaboration with National Security, has seized quantities of an unregistered cigarette-shaped confectionery branded Cigarette Rod Lollipop from the Central Business District of Accra.

According to a press release issued on Monday, August 31, the seizure was made over the weekend during a crackdown on the sale of the product. A key suspect believed to be at the centre of its sale has been arrested and placed in police custody as investigations continue into its importation, distribution and sale.

The FDA said the product has not been registered with the Authority, meaning its composition is unknown and could pose public health risks to consumers.

The regulator also raised concerns about the sweets’ cigarette-like appearance, particularly their potential influence on children.

“Children holding and using the cigarette-shaped candy could usher them into the habit of smoking,” the FDA warned, saying the product could undermine Ghana’s national campaign against smoking.

The Authority has therefore urged consumers not to purchase or use the Cigarette Rod Lollipop under any circumstances.

The FDA further reminded traders that the sale of unregistered food products is prohibited under Section 97(1) of the Public Health Act, Act 851, 2012. The law makes it an offence to manufacture, import, export, distribute, sell or supply food, or expose food for sale, unless the product has been registered by the Authority.

The FDA has appealed to anyone who has the product in stock to contact the Authority immediately or submit it to the nearest FDA office.

It is also asking the public to report anyone selling the sweets or other suspected unregistered products. Anyone with credible information leading to the arrest of the importers or others involved in the product’s importation and distribution will be treated confidentially and rewarded.

“Every such information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality and shall be handsomely rewarded,” the FDA said.

Members of the public can contact the FDA on 055 111 2224 / 055 111 2225 or by email at fda@fda.gov.gh.

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