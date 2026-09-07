Accra to host 15th Africa Internet Governance Forum in November – Sam George

Audio By Carbonatix
Accra is set to host the 15th Africa Internet Governance Forum in November 2026 as Ghana seeks to strengthen its role in shaping discussions on the continent’s digital future.
Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George said the hosting forms part of Ghana’s expanding regional and international engagement in telecommunications, cybersecurity and digital governance.
He said Ghana had also chaired the Africa Network of Cybersecurity Authorities and the Arab Region roundtable, while the country continues to engage international partners on cybersecurity and digital technology.
The developments come as the government pushes reforms aimed at strengthening Ghana’s digital ecosystem.
Addressing the Government Accountability Series at Jubilee House in Accra on Monday, September 7, 2026, Mr George said Ghana was positioning itself to contribute meaningfully to global conversations on technology.
“We are not building technology for technology’s sake; we are building it to improve lives, expand opportunity and create prosperity,” he said.
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