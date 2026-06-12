CHRAJ calls for renewed action to end child labour as Ghana marks World Day against child labour

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has called for renewed national and global commitment to eliminate child labour, warning that millions of children continue to be denied their rights to education, protection and a safe childhood.

Marking the 2026 World Day Against Child Labour on Friday, CHRAJ said the persistence of child labour remains one of the most pressing human rights challenges facing Ghana and the world.

This year's commemoration is being observed under the theme, "Red Card to Child Labour: Fair Play for Children, Decent Work for Adults."

In a statement, the Commission urged governments, employers, communities and families to address the conditions that continue to expose children to exploitation.

"As Ghana joins the international community to mark the 2026 World Day Against Child Labour, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice calls for renewed commitment to ending all forms of child labour and addressing the conditions that continue to place children at risk of exploitation," the statement said.

CHRAJ said that protecting children is a fundamental measure of a society's commitment to human dignity and social justice.

According to the Commission, child labour continues to rob many children of their right to education, protection, development and a dignified childhood.

"The fulfilment of children's rights is among the most fundamental measures of a society's commitment to human dignity and social justice," the Commission stated.

It added that child labour is not only a social and economic problem but also a violation of rights guaranteed under Ghana's Children's Act, the 1992 Constitution, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

The Commission noted that these legal instruments recognise every child's right to protection, education, development and dignity.

CHRAJ expressed concern over the scale of child labour globally and in Ghana, describing the statistics as representing real children whose futures are at risk.

"The statistics on child labour are not merely indicators of a social problem; they represent children whose rights to education, protection, and development are being undermined," the statement said.

According to the Commission, about 138 million children worldwide remain engaged in child labour, with nearly 54 million involved in hazardous work that threatens their health, safety and development.

The situation in Ghana also remains worrying.

Citing recent data from the Ghana Statistical Service, CHRAJ said more than 1.1 million children aged between five and 17 years were engaged in economic activity in 2023.

It further revealed that over 458,000 of these children were not attending school, a situation the Commission said highlights the harsh reality that many children continue to miss out on education and opportunities that could improve their future and break the cycle of poverty.

CHRAJ said ending child labour requires sustained action from government institutions, employers, communities and families to protect children's rights and ensure access to education and development opportunities.

The Commission maintained that every child deserves a safe environment where they can learn, grow and realise their full potential rather than being exposed to exploitative labour.

As Ghana commemorates the World Day Against Child Labour, CHRAJ urged all stakeholders to translate commitments into concrete action to ensure that every child enjoys the rights and protections guaranteed under national and international law.

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