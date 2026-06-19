“There is an urgent need for renewed action against child labour in Africa”

Ms Raissa Sambou, Founder of The Raissa Child Protection Initiative (TRCPI)

The Founder of The Raissa Child Protection Initiative (TRCPI), Ms Raissa Sambou, has called for intensified efforts to eliminate child labour across Africa, describing the practice as a serious violation of children's rights and a major threat to their development and future.

She urged governments, individuals, civil society organisations, religious bodies, and traditional and religious leaders to work together to protect children from all forms of labour that deprive them of their childhood, education, and well-being.

Ms Sambou made the call on Thursday as the world marked the World Day Against Child Labour, an annual observance held on June 12 to raise awareness about child labour and mobilise action towards its elimination. This year's commemoration is being observed under the theme, "Red Card to Child Labour: Fair Play for Children, Decent Work for Adults."

According to her, child labour continues to affect thousands of children across Ghana and other parts of Africa, exposing them to exploitation and denying them opportunities to reach their full potential.

"Child labour can affect the physical, emotional and psychological well-being of children. It interrupts their education, exposes them to abuse and exploitation, increases their risk of injuries and long-term health problems, and limits their chances of breaking the cycle of poverty," she stated.

Ms Sambou further noted that children engaged in labour often suffer from low self-esteem, social exclusion and trauma, with many unable to acquire the skills and education needed to contribute meaningfully to national development.

She stressed that protecting children was a collective responsibility and called for stronger enforcement of child protection laws, increased public awareness, and greater investment in social protection programmes for vulnerable families.

"Children are the future leaders of our nation. Protecting them today means securing a better future for tomorrow. Child labour in all its forms is wrong, and crimes against children must never be tolerated," she said.

Ms Sambou also identified poverty as one of the major drivers of child labour and warned that failure to address economic hardship would continue to expose children to exploitation and other forms of abuse.

She called on policymakers to strengthen interventions aimed at reducing poverty, improving access to quality education and supporting struggling households.

"We must not allow ignorance and poverty to thrive. When poverty is not adequately addressed, it fuels child labour and other crimes against children. Let the systems work effectively to shield every child from harm and give them the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed," she added.

The World Day Against Child Labour was established by the International Labour Organization in 2002 to focus global attention on the need to eradicate child labour and protect the rights and welfare of children worldwide.

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