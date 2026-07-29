Africa’s divided approach weakens its global influence — Ambassador D.K. Osei

President of the Ghana Council on Foreign Relations, Ambassador D.K. Osei, has cautioned that Africa's inability to present a united front on key international issues is eroding the continent's influence in global governance and undermining its aspirations for deeper integration.



Speaking at the 21st Kronti ne Akwamu Public Lecture on the theme, "The Changing Global and Multilateral Rule-Based Order," Ambassador Osei said Africa's responses to major geopolitical challenges have often fallen short of what is needed to safeguard the continent's interests in an increasingly turbulent world.



According to him, while Agenda 2063 sets out an ambitious vision for Africa's transformation, achieving its goals will require member states to make difficult political and economic sacrifices, including surrendering some aspects of national sovereignty in areas such as security and foreign policy.



"There are sacrifices the continent will have to make," he said, questioning whether African countries are truly prepared to deepen integration through stronger regional institutions, a more robust African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), or even the long-term ambition of establishing a continental currency.



"I'm not sure we are ready to do that," he remarked, arguing that Africa's recent actions on the global stage suggest otherwise.



Ambassador Osei also criticised what he described as inconsistent regional leadership, pointing to recent developments within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



He said although ECOWAS has acknowledged that the international order is undergoing significant changes, its responses to political instability and regional integration have not reflected the urgency of the moment.



He questioned whether the bloc's choice of leadership places it in the strongest position to champion reforms needed to strengthen regional cooperation.



The veteran diplomat further expressed concern over Africa's handling of the race for the next United Nations Secretary-General, arguing that the continent has weakened its own prospects by allowing multiple candidates to emerge instead of rallying behind a single nominee.



Recalling that former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan served two terms with Africa's backing, Ambassador Osei said the continent should have demonstrated greater unity in pursuing the position again.



"It is these attitudes that we are demonstrating which make me worry about what are genuine responses, even about the new economic paradigm, which can provide real answers to what Africa should be doing," he said.



Despite his concerns, Ambassador Osei said Africa still has reason for optimism if it can produce visionary leaders willing to challenge established thinking and push for meaningful reforms.



He cited former Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, former South African President Thabo Mbeki and former Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade as examples of leaders who boldly championed continental initiatives such as the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) and the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).



Looking ahead, he said Ghana's assumption of the African Union chairmanship next year presents a significant opportunity to provide that kind of leadership.



"My goodness, what an opportunity," he said, urging the country to use its tenure to shape Africa's policy direction and advance the continent's integration agenda.



"Ghana has a huge task on its shoulders, and we should not waste this opportunity," Ambassador Osei stressed.

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