HACSA Foundation’s Tech4Girls Programme graduates 4th cohort, advancing Ghana’s digital skills agenda

The fourth cohort of the HACSA Foundation’s Tech4Girls Programme will graduate today, Thursday, at the HACSA campus in Kanda, Accra, as the initiative continues its drive to equip young women with coding and job readiness skills.

The graduation ceremony, scheduled for 3:00 pm, marks another milestone for the programme, which was developed to empower girls and women with critical digital skills needed for employment and future careers.

The Tech4Girls initiative aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s One Million Coders initiative, launched in 2025, and supports HACSA’s mission to develop leadership and skills among young people.

Since its inception in late 2023, the programme has focused on providing participants with practical coding knowledge, soft skills training and career development opportunities.

The first cohort introduced participants to foundational computer coding concepts and equipped them with essential soft skills.

The second cohort expanded the programme’s reach by introducing different learning levels. Participants were divided into a foundation class focused on frontend development and an intermediate class specialising in backend development.

That structure continued into the third cohort, which recorded increased participation while maintaining the programme’s focus on coding, soft skills training and masterclasses designed to promote collaboration and peer learning.

A key addition to the initiative has been the establishment of an Innovation Lab, which provides work experience opportunities for selected alumni who do not immediately transition into further education or internships with external organisations.

According to HACSA Foundation, the programme has continued to grow by creating pathways for young women to develop digital competencies and improve their employability.

The foundation says the initiative remains committed to preparing participants for meaningful jobs and careers while contributing to Ghana’s broader digital transformation agenda.

The graduation of the fourth cohort adds to the growing number of young women trained through the programme since its launch and reinforces efforts to increase female participation in technology and innovation.

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