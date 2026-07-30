Audio By Carbonatix
CALL TO GLORY
Mrs Betty Koranteng Okan
Aged: 81
Funeral Arrangements:
Viewing: Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home, 4216 S. Bowen Road. Arlington TX 76016
Friday, August 21, 2026 (5:30 PM – 8:00 PM)
Memorial Service: Wesley Methodist Church, 2201 E. Park Row Dr. Arlington, TX 76010
Saturday, August 22, 2026 (10:00 AM – 12:00 PM)
Burial: Moore Funeral Home.
1219 N. Davis Dr. Arlington, TX 76012
Final Funeral Rites: Divine Grace Church, 677 E. I–20, Arlington, TX 76018
Saturday, August 22, 2026 (7:00 PM – 1:00 AM)
Attire: Black/White
Thanksgiving Service: Presbyterian Church of Ghana Resurrection Congregation DFW, 601 NW 10th Street Grand Prairie TX 75050
Sunday, August 23, 2026 (10:00 AM – 12:00 PM)
Widower: Daniel Okan
Children: Erica Collins Okan, Mitzi Okan, Betsy-Ann Boateng, Lilian Dozier Okan, Agnes Okan Marfo, and Sammy Okan.
In-Law: Kweku Boateng, Frank Marfo
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