CALL TO GLORY

Mrs Betty Koranteng Okan

Aged: 81

Funeral Arrangements:

Viewing: Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home, 4216 S. Bowen Road. Arlington TX 76016

Friday, August 21, 2026 (5:30 PM – 8:00 PM)

Memorial Service: Wesley Methodist Church, 2201 E. Park Row Dr. Arlington, TX 76010

Saturday, August 22, 2026 (10:00 AM – 12:00 PM)

Burial: Moore Funeral Home.

1219 N. Davis Dr. Arlington, TX 76012

Final Funeral Rites: Divine Grace Church, 677 E. I–20, Arlington, TX 76018

Saturday, August 22, 2026 (7:00 PM – 1:00 AM)

Attire: Black/White

Thanksgiving Service: Presbyterian Church of Ghana Resurrection Congregation DFW, 601 NW 10th Street Grand Prairie TX 75050

Sunday, August 23, 2026 (10:00 AM – 12:00 PM)

Widower: Daniel Okan

Children: Erica Collins Okan, Mitzi Okan, Betsy-Ann Boateng, Lilian Dozier Okan, Agnes Okan Marfo, and Sammy Okan.

In-Law: Kweku Boateng, Frank Marfo

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.