Audio By Carbonatix
Nii Amoo Asomani I (Otublohum Asafoatse), Mr Stephen Dodoo – Head of Dodoo Family, Nsaki we Margaret Naa Afi Dodoo (Otublohum Seinje), The Thompson & Bannerman Families of Accra, Mrs Augusta Awura Afua Botchwey, Oshippi Nii Olata Nii Hansen V, Professor Hector Addo and St Francis of Assisi Anglican Church – Mamprobi
Announce with deep sorrow the death of their beloved
Madam Gladys Naa-Afi Dodoo
Aged 98
1928 - 2026
which sad event occurred on Saturday, 4th July 2026
in Accra
CHILDREN: Edwin Kwarteng Bekoe, Sophia Frema Annan
GRAND CHILDREN: Emil Bo Kwarteng, David Nii Tete Annan, Benjamin Annan,
Reginald Ekow Barnes, Elsie Awurabena Barnes, Frema Kwarteng and Manu Kwarteng
GREAT GRAND CHILDREN: 3
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS:
NO WAKEKEEPING
PRE-BURIAL, BURIAL AND THANKSGIVING SERVICE
on Thursday, 6th August 2026 at 8.30 am at
the Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Accra
INTERMENT
(Private Burial)
FINAL FUNERAL RITES
the Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Accra
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