Obituary

Madam Gladys Naa-Afi Dodoo

  30 July 2026 7:37am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Nii Amoo Asomani I (Otublohum Asafoatse), Mr Stephen Dodoo – Head of Dodoo Family, Nsaki we Margaret Naa Afi Dodoo (Otublohum Seinje), The Thompson & Bannerman Families of Accra, Mrs Augusta Awura Afua Botchwey, Oshippi Nii Olata Nii Hansen V, Professor Hector Addo and St Francis of Assisi Anglican Church – Mamprobi

Announce with deep sorrow the death of their beloved

Madam Gladys Naa-Afi Dodoo

Aged 98

1928 - 2026

which sad event occurred on Saturday, 4th July 2026

in Accra

CHILDREN:     Edwin Kwarteng Bekoe, Sophia Frema Annan

GRAND CHILDREN: Emil Bo Kwarteng, David Nii Tete Annan, Benjamin Annan,

Reginald Ekow Barnes, Elsie Awurabena Barnes, Frema Kwarteng and Manu Kwarteng

GREAT GRAND CHILDREN: 3

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

NO WAKEKEEPING

PRE-BURIAL, BURIAL AND THANKSGIVING SERVICE

on Thursday, 6th August 2026 at 8.30 am at

the Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Accra

INTERMENT

(Private Burial)

FINAL FUNERAL RITES

the Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Accra

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group