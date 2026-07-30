Nii Amoo Asomani I (Otublohum Asafoatse), Mr Stephen Dodoo – Head of Dodoo Family, Nsaki we Margaret Naa Afi Dodoo (Otublohum Seinje), The Thompson & Bannerman Families of Accra, Mrs Augusta Awura Afua Botchwey, Oshippi Nii Olata Nii Hansen V, Professor Hector Addo and St Francis of Assisi Anglican Church – Mamprobi

Announce with deep sorrow the death of their beloved

Madam Gladys Naa-Afi Dodoo

Aged 98

1928 - 2026

which sad event occurred on Saturday, 4th July 2026

in Accra

CHILDREN: Edwin Kwarteng Bekoe, Sophia Frema Annan

GRAND CHILDREN: Emil Bo Kwarteng, David Nii Tete Annan, Benjamin Annan,

Reginald Ekow Barnes, Elsie Awurabena Barnes, Frema Kwarteng and Manu Kwarteng

GREAT GRAND CHILDREN: 3

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

NO WAKEKEEPING

PRE-BURIAL, BURIAL AND THANKSGIVING SERVICE

on Thursday, 6th August 2026 at 8.30 am at

the Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Accra

INTERMENT

(Private Burial)

FINAL FUNERAL RITES

the Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Accra

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.