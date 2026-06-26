CHRAJ calls for stronger legal safeguards against torture

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has renewed its call for stronger legal protections against torture, urging Parliament to fast-track the passage of the CHRAJ Amendment Bill, 2025, to strengthen Ghana's efforts to prevent torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 26, to mark the 2026 International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on Friday, June 26, the Commission stressed that torture can never be justified under any circumstances.

According to CHRAJ, no reason, including national security, crime control, punishment, or mental illness, should be used to excuse the deliberate infliction of suffering or the denial of a person's fundamental dignity.

"Torture can never be justified. No circumstance, whether linked to security, crime control, punishment, or mental illness, can excuse the deliberate infliction of suffering or the denial of a person's inherent dignity," the Commission said.

It described torture not only as a violation of the law but also as a serious attack on human dignity, with consequences that often extend far beyond physical injuries.

"Torture is not only a violation of the law; it is a grave assault on human dignity. Its effects often extend beyond immediate physical pain, leaving lasting psychological, emotional, and social harm for victims, families, and communities," the statement said.

The Commission said that the prohibition of torture is absolute under both the 1992 Constitution and the United Nations Convention against Torture, to which Ghana is a party.

Despite ongoing legal and policy reforms, CHRAJ expressed concern that some abusive practices continue to occur in parts of the country.

The Commission cited reports of chaining, prolonged confinement, and other forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment, particularly involving vulnerable persons.

It also raised concerns about conditions in places of detention, including overcrowding, inadequate access to healthcare, and weak rehabilitation programmes.

"Preventing torture requires ensuring that every person is treated with humanity, dignity, and respect," the Commission stated.

CHRAJ noted that during Ghana's Fourth Cycle Universal Periodic Review, the country supported recommendations aimed at strengthening safeguards against torture and ill-treatment.

These recommendations include establishing a National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) under the Optional Protocol to the United Nations Convention against Torture, improving accountability for misconduct and the excessive use of force by law enforcement officers, and strengthening protections for persons with disabilities and people living with mental health conditions.

To advance these commitments, the Commission called on Parliament to expedite the consideration and passage of the CHRAJ Amendment Bill, 2025.

According to CHRAJ, the proposed legislation will formally establish the Commission as Ghana's National Preventive Mechanism, providing a stronger legal framework for monitoring places of detention and preventing torture.

"The Commission calls on Parliament to expedite passage of the CHRAJ Amendment Bill, 2025, which establishes the Commission as Ghana's National Preventive Mechanism and provides a stronger legal framework for addressing torture," the statement said.

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