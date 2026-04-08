Where the law stops: Torture, power, and the failure of prevention in Ghana

Kelvin Gyimah

Torture begins with power.

It emerges, almost imperceptibly, in those spaces where authority is unchecked, and the human person is reduced, first to a suspect, then to a problem, and finally to an object. It thrives in detention rooms without witnesses, in interrogation practices justified by urgency, in institutional cultures that prize confession over truth. Torture is rarely announced. It is normalised. It is rationalised. It is hidden in routine.

And it does not always take the form we imagine.

Sometimes it is violence in its most obvious sense, beatings, electric shocks, suffocation. But more often, and more insidiously, it is psychological: prolonged isolation, sleep deprivation, humiliation, threats against family, the slow erosion of the mind. It is the denial of medical care, the overcrowded cell, the deliberate withholding of food or water. It is the quiet understanding that resistance will make things worse. It is, in essence, the calculated destruction of dignity.

This is why the law speaks in absolutes. The prohibition of torture admits no exception because the logic of torture itself admits no limit. Once the line is crossed, once the humanity of the individual is subordinated to the interests of the State, the descent is swift and often invisible.

Human rights law begins from a deceptively simple premise: that every human being possesses an inherent dignity that demands respect. ￼ From this flows the prohibition that no one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment. ￼ But the genius, and the limitation, of this framework is that it speaks in principles, while torture operates in practice. It tells us what must never happen, but not always how to ensure that it does not.

This is where prevention becomes not merely desirable, but essential.

The Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT) was born of a sober recognition: that torture is not an aberration of a few bad actors, but a structural risk inherent in systems of detention. Wherever individuals are deprived of liberty, the imbalance of power creates the conditions in which abuse can occur. The question, therefore, is not whether torture is possible, but whether it is prevented.

OPCAT answers this question with presence. It insists that places of detention must be opened to scrutiny, that independent bodies must be allowed to enter, to observe, to ask questions that institutions would rather avoid. It shifts the focus from reaction to anticipation, from condemnation after the fact to vigilance before the harm is done.

This is a profound shift. It recognises that laws prohibiting torture, however strong, are insufficient if they are not accompanied by mechanisms that make violations visible. Torture depends on secrecy. Prevention depends on exposure.

And yet, the challenge is not merely institutional. It is also cultural.

Torture persists not only because oversight is weak, but because it is, at times, tolerated. It is justified in the language of security, of urgency, of necessity. It is excused when the victim is unpopular, when the crime is grave, when the public demands swift justice. In such moments, the commitment to human rights is tested, not in theory, but in practice.

The true measure of a system is not how it treats the innocent, but how it treats the accused.

Ghana, like many states, stands within this tension. It affirms, in law and in principle, the absolute prohibition of torture. It participates in a global human rights framework that places dignity at its core. Yet the absence of effective preventive mechanisms, the gaps in oversight, and the realities of detention practices raise a more difficult question: not whether the law is clear, but whether it is lived.

To speak of torture, then, is not merely to condemn acts of brutality. It is to confront a deeper issue, the conditions that allow such acts to occur. It is to recognise that torture is not an event, but a process; not an exception, but a risk embedded within systems of power.

And it is to insist, with clarity and without compromise, that the dignity of the human person must remain beyond the reach of that power.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.