Failure is part of Success — Peter Debrah encourages resilience among Students

The CEO of Pedlo Energy, Ing. Dr Peter Debrah has urged students to focus on purpose, discipline, and personal development as key drivers of success during the “Fire for Future” SHS edition conference in the Ashanti Region.

The event, organised by Pedlo Energy and Draema Services in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (Guidance and Counselling Unit – Ashanti), brought together Senior High School students and professionals from various fields.

Delivering the keynote address, Peter Debrah told participants that their future depends largely on their ability to discover their purpose and act on it.

“Your future is not ahead of you; it is inside you. You are not here just to survive; you are here to solve problems, "he said.

He cautioned students against limiting their ambitions to academic success alone, encouraging them to identify real-life challenges they can address within their communities.

Speaking on personal development, Dr. Debrah stressed the importance of discipline, describing it as more reliable than motivation.

“You will not feel like studying every day. You will not feel like waking up early. But discipline says, ‘I will do it anyway,’” he stated.

He also highlighted the need for skills development, noting that the global job market increasingly rewards practical knowledge over certificates.

“Don’t just learn for exams, learn for life,” he advised.

“The person who wins today is the one who can solve problems with skill.”

Touching on values, he urged students to build strong character, warning against corruption and dishonesty.

“Talent will open doors, but character will keep you there,” Dr. Debrah said. “Who you become is more important than what you achieve.”

He further encouraged resilience, reminding students that setbacks are part of the journey to success.

“Failure is not the opposite of success; it is part of success,” he noted.

Other speakers at the conference included Ing. Twerenyame Acquah and Pharm. Modupe D'Almeida, who shared insights from their professional experiences and encouraged students to remain focused on their goals.

The “Fire for Future” conference forms part of efforts to equip young people with guidance, mentorship, and practical knowledge to prepare them for future careers and leadership roles.

Participants expressed optimism after the event, with many stating that the messages delivered had motivated them to take their education and personal development more seriously.

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