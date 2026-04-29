From foundation to failure: Policy lessons on why construction stalls

Abandoned affordable housing units at Saglemi, Greater Accra, commenced in 2012

The recent collapse of an abandoned 4-storey building at Accra Newtown, leading to some fatalities, brings into sharp focus the need to discuss the growing rate of abandoned buildings in Ghana.

Ghana economic insights

Across many towns and cities in Ghana, partially completed or fully constructed buildings sit idle for years, sometimes decades.

These abandoned structures are more than just unfinished dreams.

They pose safety risks, reduce property values and contribute to urban disorder.

The Building Regulations Act, 2022 (LI 2465), under Regulations 12 and 13, makes provisions for district assemblies to ensure that owners and developers take measures to maintain structures that pose aesthetic, safety or health hazards to the public.

Measures such as repair, restoration and demolition may be undertaken on request by the District Assembly and in lieu, the assembly can do so and surcharge the developer.

Understanding why buildings get abandoned is essential if we are to address the problem effectively, and architects have a critical role to play in preventing it.



Phenomenon

The 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) shows that 20 per cent of structures counted in the country are uncompleted.

Abandoned buildings are not limited to any one category of projects.

They include private residences, commercial developments, institutional projects, and even government-funded infrastructure.

In fast-growing urban centres, these structures interrupt the built environment and often become havens for illegal activities, structural deterioration, and environmental hazards.

The issue is not merely aesthetic.

It is economic, social, and professional.



Key reasons

●Financial constraints

One of the most common causes is inadequate financial planning.

Most projects commence without a budget, which is a key element in project management.

Many projects commence without secured funding for completion.

Inflation, currency fluctuations, and rising material costs often worsen the situation, forcing owners to halt construction indefinitely.

●Poor project planning

Projects sometimes begin without proper feasibility studies, cost estimates, or realistic timelines.

When actual costs exceed expectations, clients are unable to proceed, leaving buildings incomplete.

●Land ownership disputes and litigation

Disputes over land ownership remain one of the burdens of the courts in Ghana.

This frequently stalls projects. Once construction begins, competing claims may emerge, resulting in court injunctions and long legal battles that leave structures abandoned.

•Changes in client priorities

Clients may experience changes in personal or business circumstances, relocation, loss of interest, or shifting investment strategies, leading to the suspension of projects.

•Contractor performance Issues

Poor contractor performance, including delays, cost overruns and disputes, can discourage clients from continuing construction.

•Regulatory challenges

Delays in obtaining permits, enforcement actions, or failure to comply with planning regulations may lead to project suspension.

●Lack professional coordination

When projects proceed without adequate involvement of architects and other professionals, coordination failures often result in inefficiencies and abandonment.

Effects

The effect of abandoned structures cannot be overemphasised. Some of these could be:

Safety hazards due to structural deterioration

Increased criminal activity and unauthorised occupation

Visual blight and reduced neighbourhood appeal

Devaluation of surrounding properties

Environmental and sanitation concerns

Loss of investment and economic productivity

Architects’ role

Architects are uniquely positioned to influence project success from conception to completion.

●Extensive client briefing, budget alignment

Architects can ensure that designs align with realistic budgets.

Client briefing sessions should not just be about what the client requires or how beautiful the building should look.

It is imperative that the architect has an idea of the client’s budget and funding sources at briefing sessions.

Architects must enquire about the client’s budget and plans to raise it.

Early cost consultation helps clients understand the financial implications before construction begins.

After the concept design stage, it is important to engage a quantity surveyor to provide a preliminary estimate.

This provides a reality check for the client.

Architects must go beyond merely requesting a site plan for design.

They must make further inquiry into the type of interest the client holds in the land.

Documentary evidence of such interests will be vital and may recommend further due diligence.

A visit to the site will also reveal any encumbrances to the project.

● Phased design approach

Designing projects in achievable phases allows clients to complete functional portions even when funds are limited, reducing the likelihood of total abandonment.

Designing team coordination with engineers, quantity surveyors and contractors by architects helps maintain project momentum and reduce costly errors, which will provide efficient and buildable designs, further avoiding overly complex or expensive design solutions that strain client resources.

Contractor selection is key. Architects must encourage clients to adopt appropriate, transparent and rigorous project delivery methods, which will improve contractor performance and accountability.

Architects, through professional bodies, can advocate for policies that discourage abandonment, such as performance and completion guarantees, development timelines and enforcement mechanisms.

Recommendation

Abandoned buildings are symptoms of deeper systemic challenges.

These include financial planning gaps, regulatory inefficiencies, and limited professional involvement.

While no single stakeholder can eliminate the problem, architects can play a leading role in reducing its occurrence.

By promoting extensive pre-design studies, realistic design, proper planning and professional coordination, architects can help transform incomplete structures into functional assets that contribute positively to Ghana’s built environment.

Ghana economic insights

Ultimately, preventing abandoned buildings is not just about finishing projects. It is about protecting investments, ensuring public safety and shaping resilient cities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.