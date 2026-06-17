Jamaica in talks to accept third-country migrants deported from US

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Jamaica is in talks with Washington over accepting third-country migrants deported by the United States, the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Security Minister Horace Chang said in a statement on Tuesday.
- U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has overseen a mass deportation drive, sealing deals with several countries to act as hosts for deportees of third nationalities often in exchange for payment, with El Salvador the most well-known example for holding over 200 Venezuelans in an anti-terrorism prison for four months.
- "This is an MOU (memorandum of understanding) and not a binding agreement," Chang said, adding that "respect for human rights remains a central principle."
- "Lessons were taken" from similar arrangements in the region, including the Caribbean nations of Belize, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda and St. Kitts and Nevis, he added.
- Under the deal, Jamaica would act as a transit country for U.S. deportees, transferring up to 25 people every fortnight and hosting no more than 10 migrants at a time as it arranges travel to another country or their home nation.
- The U.S. State Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
- The deal was previously reported by the Jamaica Gleaner, which said up to 10,000 deportees could be accepted under the deal. Chang said Jamaica had not agreed to such a quota.
- The U.S. said it would support all associated costs and related arrangements, Chang said, noting people with criminal backgrounds will not be accepted.
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