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Jamaica in talks to accept third-country migrants deported from US

Source: Reuters  
  17 June 2026 3:25am
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Jamaica is in talks with Washington over accepting third-country migrants deported by the United States, the country's ​Deputy Prime Minister and Security Minister Horace Chang said ‌in a statement on Tuesday.

  • U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has overseen a mass deportation drive, sealing ​deals with several countries to act as hosts for ​deportees of third nationalities often in exchange for ⁠payment, with El Salvador the most well-known example for holding over ​200 Venezuelans in an anti-terrorism prison for four months.
  • "This is an ​MOU (memorandum of understanding) and not a binding agreement," Chang said, adding that "respect for human rights remains a central principle."
  • "Lessons were taken" from similar arrangements ​in the region, including the Caribbean nations of Belize, ​Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda and St. Kitts and Nevis, he added.
  • Under the ‌deal, ⁠Jamaica would act as a transit country for U.S. deportees, transferring up to 25 people every fortnight and hosting no more than 10 migrants at a time as it arranges travel ​to another ​country or their ⁠home nation.
  • The U.S. State Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
  • The deal ​was previously reported by the Jamaica Gleaner, which ​said ⁠up to 10,000 deportees could be accepted under the deal. Chang said Jamaica had not agreed to such a quota.
  • The U.S. ⁠said ​it would support all associated costs ​and related arrangements, Chang said, noting people with criminal backgrounds will not be ​accepted.

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