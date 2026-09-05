AC4NCA engages stakeholders in Ablekuma South ahead of coastal marine pollution project

The Africa Centre for Nature-Based Climate Action (AC4NCA) has engaged stakeholders in the Ablekuma South Sub-Metro as part of preparations for the implementation of a coastal and marine pollution project in Chorkor.

The project, Community Storytelling and Participatory Engagement for Reducing Marine Pollution in Coastal Communities in Ghana, seeks to strengthen community participation in addressing marine pollution through storytelling, capacity building, public education and practical environmental action.

The stakeholder engagement, hosted with Ablekuma South Sub-Metro Chairman, Hon. Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey, brought together partners, community opinion leaders and other key stakeholders to discuss the project and explore opportunities for collaboration.

The AC4NCA delegation was led by Project Manager Emmanuel Ameyaw, who emphasised the importance of community ownership in addressing environmental challenges.

Project Manager Emmanuel Ameyaw

“The success of this project depends on strong community ownership. We want to listen to the people of Chorkor and build solutions with them,” Mr. Ameyaw said.

Ablekuma South Sub-Metro Chairman, Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey, welcomed the initiative and expressed the Sub-Metro’s readiness to support efforts aimed at improving environmental conditions in the community.

“Marine pollution is a challenge that requires all of us to work together. We are ready to support initiatives that can bring lasting change to our communities,” he said.

Ablekuma South Sub-Metro Chairman, Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey

Oswald Okaitei, CEO of PlayHouse.kom, a partner on the project, also stressed the importance of community education and participation.

“When communities are empowered with knowledge and given the opportunity to lead, environmental solutions become more sustainable,” Mr. Okaitei said.

As part of the project, AC4NCA and its partners will organise a town hall meeting and capacity-building session on Wednesday, 9th September 2026. The session will bring together residents, community leaders and other stakeholders to discuss marine pollution, share experiences and strengthen local capacity to protect the coastal environment.

The project will culminate in a community beach clean-up exercise, translating the knowledge and commitments generated through the engagement into practical action.

With support from the Pulitzer Center and PADI Foundation, AC4NCA and its partners aim to place local voices and community participation at the centre of efforts to reduce marine pollution and promote healthier, more resilient coastal communities in Ghana.

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