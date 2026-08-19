Gunmen attack MoMo vendor in Walewale, steal cash and newly purchased motorbike

Audio By Carbonatix
An armed robbery incident is reported at Walewale in the North East Region, where a mobile money (MoMo) vendor came under attack by a group of gun-wielding men in broad daylight.
The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at about 2pm, raising concerns among residents over the safety of mobile money vendors and other businesses in the area.
According to residents, the incident began when a man believed to be a Fulbe approached the vendor to conduct a money transfer.
The man reportedly hands over money to the vendor to facilitate the transaction. However, shortly after the process begins, a group of armed men allegedly arrives at the scene.
The suspects reportedly fired several gunshots, triggering panic and forcing residents and passers-by to seek cover.
Amid the confusion, the armed men allegedly seized the vendor’s money bag containing cash before fleeing the area.
The suspects also reportedly take the motorbike belonging to the man who visits the vendor to send money.
Residents say the motorbike is a major loss to its owner, as he reportedly purchased it only a day before the incident.
The attack, which occurs in the afternoon when commercial activities are ongoing, has heightened concerns about security in Walewale.
Residents further claim that the suspects are believed to be Fulani. However, the claim has not been independently verified, and the identities and backgrounds of the alleged robbers remain unknown.
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