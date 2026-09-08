Dorothy’s Hope Foundation to host women’s health forum, gala in New York

Dorothy’s Hope Foundation will host two major women’s health and breast cancer advocacy events in New York in September and October 2026.

Dorothy’s Hope Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to the advocacy of breast cancer awareness, women’s health, and empowerment across Ghana, is strengthening its Africa-Diaspora engagement with two major events in New York this year: the Health is Wealth Forum on 24 September and the Brushes of Strength Fundraising Gala on 23 October 2026.

For over a decade, Dorothy’s Hope Foundation (DHF) has championed breast cancer advocacy, with a focus on advancing research and translating awareness into meaningful access to quality cancer care.

Through its research initiatives, DHF has gathered and analysed data from the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, and Volta regions to better understand the challenges and critical gaps within Ghana’s cancer care landscape.

Drawing on research findings, DHF has advocated for strengthened healthcare infrastructure, structural and policy reforms, improved cancer care facilities and services, robust data collection and management systems, and stronger partnerships among key stakeholders, all aimed at building a more responsive, equitable, and sustainable cancer care system that improves outcomes for patients across Ghana.

Growing beyond borders

Building on this work, DHF is strengthening its Africa-Diaspora engagement through the “Health is Wealth Forum”, a high-level global women’s health, leadership, and impact forum held as a side event of the 81st United Nations General Assembly on 24 September 2026 from 11am to 2pm EST.

Under the theme “Empowering Women through Leadership and Global Impact”, the Forum will convene influential women leaders, healthcare professionals, policymakers, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, creatives, and diaspora leaders from Africa, the United States, and beyond to foster strategic partnerships, shared learning, and collective action for women’s health, economic empowerment, and holistic well-being.

On 23 October 2026 at 6pm EST, DHF will host the Brushes of Strength Fundraising Gala, a distinguished black-tie event bringing together eminent dignitaries, celebrated personalities, influential leaders, philanthropists, and organisations to honour the courage and resilience of breast cancer survivors while championing a shared commitment to moving beyond awareness towards meaningful access, action, support, and improved outcomes.

Both events represent DHF’s continued commitment to mobilising strategic partnerships and translating advocacy and evidence into meaningful action that advances women’s health and well-being.

DHF welcomes media organisations in Ghana, New York, and across the Diaspora to join in amplifying these important conversations and extending the reach and impact of the initiatives to communities on both sides of the Atlantic.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.