Lawyers challenge demolition of elderly woman’s Oyarifa residence, demand formal engagement

Lawyers for an elderly woman whose residence at Oyarifa, New York, in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality was partially demolished are demanding that authorities explain the basis for the action, insisting their client was not adequately engaged before the exercise.

The lawyers, Beyuo & Co, say their client, Madam Barbara Boateng, holds a Land Title covering the property as well as building permits for the construction of her dwelling house and the surrounding fence wall.

In a letter dated July 27, 2026, addressed to the Head of the Flood Mitigation Task Force and the Municipal Chief Executive of the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly, the lawyers questioned the decision to demolish part of the property.

According to the lawyers, the property is neither located on a waterway nor within a road reservation.

They said the Assembly had recently placed a demolition notice on the client’s fence wall but, in their account, did not formally engage her or adequately explain the reasons for the intended demolition.

Madam Boateng, who reportedly lives alone, is said to have insisted that she has the necessary documentation to establish her ownership of the property.

Her lawyers argue that she should have been given an opportunity to present her documents and address any concerns raised by the authorities before demolition proceedings were undertaken.

They are consequently questioning why the exercise proceeded despite their client’s claim that she possesses valid land and building documentation.

The lawyers have demanded that no further demolition action be taken against the property until Madam Boateng is formally engaged and the basis for the exercise is clearly established.

The incident has attracted concern from some residents in the area, who have expressed sympathy for the elderly woman and called for a review of the circumstances surrounding the demolition.

They argue that while authorities have a responsibility to protect waterways, road reservations and other public spaces from encroachment, enforcement exercises must also respect the rights of property owners.

The residents say the matter raises broader questions about due process, property rights and the responsibility of public authorities to properly engage affected residents before demolishing private property.

Madam Boateng’s lawyers have indicated that they are prepared to pursue all lawful avenues to protect what they describe as their client’s constitutional rights if the authorities fail to engage her.

They are seeking clarity on the legal basis for the demolition and have called for the matter to be reviewed.

The dispute comes amid ongoing demolition and enforcement exercises in parts of the Greater Accra Region aimed at removing structures considered to be encroaching on waterways, road reservations and other restricted areas.

For Madam Boateng, however, the immediate issue is the portion of her home that has already been affected.

Her lawyers are now seeking a formal engagement with the relevant authorities to determine whether the demolition was justified and whether the appropriate procedures were followed.

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