State closes case against Kwabena Adu-Boahene and two others

The State has closed its case against Kwabena Adu-Boahene and two others in the trial involving an alleged GH¢49.1 million loss to the state.

Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem-Sai announced the development in a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

According to him, the prosecution’s case is that Mr Adu-Boahene allegedly used “clever means” to take the money from a state agency and, with the assistance of his wife and their company, spent the funds.

The accused persons have been charged with stealing, money laundering and causing financial loss to the Republic.

Justice Srem-Sai said Mr Adu-Boahene’s main response was that the money was not used for himself, his family or friends, but to purchase a cyber defence system for the state agency.

Prosecution calls four witnesses

The Republic called four witnesses to support its case.

The first witness, identified as the family driver of Mr Adu-Boahene and his wife, testified that he ran money errands for them and transported large sums of money from banks to the couple and their friends, family and associates.

The second witness, the Head of Finance of the state agency whose money was allegedly taken, testified about the agency’s financial procedures and the process for procuring cyber defence systems.

Justice Srem-Sai said the witness told the court that the names on the three cheques did not correspond with the bank account into which the money was eventually deposited.

The witness also testified that no such cyber defence system had been ordered for the agency.

According to the Deputy Attorney General, the invoice number Mr Adu-Boahene allegedly relied on was linked to a different piece of equipment that the agency had officially purchased on another occasion.

The witness further told the court that the account into which the three cheques were deposited was not the agency’s account and that the agency had no knowledge of the company or the account.

The third witness, an employee who handled the personal financial and business affairs of Mr Adu-Boahene and his wife, testified about how the money was allegedly spent through their company and other companies, family members and associates.

Justice Srem-Sai said the witness also explained how Mr Adu-Boahene dealt with banks and how one bank filed a suspicious transaction report concerning his activities, after which he closed the account.

The witness also testified about the couple’s investments in real estate and other financial instruments and tendered cheques allegedly pre-signed by them.

Some of the cheques, according to the post, were used to pay builders working on properties in Accra and Asokore Mampong.

The fourth witness was an EOCO investigator, who tendered the three cheques and deposit slips allegedly used to transfer the GH¢49.1 million from the state agency’s account into a private company’s account.

The investigator also presented incorporation and bank account-opening documents for companies linked to the accused persons, bank statements showing how the money was allegedly spent, and purchase documents for landed properties.

Other evidence included Mr Adu-Boahene’s salary as a civil servant over approximately two decades and information on companies and assets associated with him.

Case adjourned to November 5

The court has given the accused persons until September 25 to file their submissions of no case to answer.

The Republic is expected to respond within 14 days after being served.

The case has been adjourned to November 5, 2026.

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