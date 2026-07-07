NDC regional treasurer challenges suspension of Walewale Zongo caucus coordinator

The North East Regional Treasurer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ibrahim Rashed, has called on the party's Regional Chairman to revoke the suspension of the Walewale Constituency Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Alhaji Osman Hafiz, describing the decision as unconstitutional and procedurally flawed.

The appeal comes days after aggrieved NDC supporters in Walewale staged a protest demanding the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), the North East Regional Minister and the Regional School Feeding Coordinator over allegations of poor leadership and mismanagement.

Mr Rashed argued that the suspension of Alhaji Hafiz did not comply with the party's constitution because it was allegedly referred to the Regional Disciplinary Committee without prior approval from the Regional Executive Committee (REC).

According to him, Article 40 of the NDC Constitution requires the REC to first deliberate on petitions and determine whether disciplinary action is warranted before any referral is made to the disciplinary body.

He said the last REC meeting was held on February 2, 2026, at the Regional Coordinating Council in Nalerigu, and maintained that no subsequent meeting had been convened to consider or approve disciplinary action against the Walewale Zongo Caucus Coordinator.

Mr Rashed further contended that the disciplinary process failed to satisfy constitutional requirements, including proper notice to committee members, the presence of a quorum, a formal agenda and documented resolutions.

He disclosed that he had previously raised his concerns with the Regional Chairman but said no corrective action had been taken.

The Regional Treasurer also revealed that the matter has attracted police attention, with some constituency executives reportedly invited by the Walewale Police to assist with investigations before being granted bail after giving statements.

The latest development comes amid growing internal tensions within the NDC in the Walewale Constituency.

On Monday, party supporters staged what was described as their third protest, accusing some officials of abuse of office, diversion of fertiliser and mismanagement of the School Feeding Programme, while demanding the removal of the MCE, the Regional Minister and other officials.

Mr Rashed has therefore urged the Regional Chairman to withdraw the suspension of Alhaji Osman Hafiz and ensure that all disciplinary proceedings are conducted strictly in accordance with the NDC Constitution to safeguard due process, party unity and members' confidence in the disciplinary system.

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