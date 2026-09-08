National

Mahama appoints Dr Aziz-Bamba as Acting Director-General of Value for Money Office

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  8 September 2026 5:08pm
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President John Mahama has appointed Dr Abdul-Baasit Aziz-Bamba as Acting Director-General of the Value for Money Office.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, the appointment was made in accordance with Article 195(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 14(1) of the Value for Money Office Act, 2026 (Act 1172).

Dr Aziz-Bamba will serve in an acting capacity pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the Governing Board, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Until his appointment, Dr Aziz-Bamba served as a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law.

He is also a Harvard-trained lawyer.

The Value for Money Office is mandated to ensure that public expenditure delivers value and serves the public good.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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