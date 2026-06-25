Salaga youth in shock after ‘spiritual power’ demonstration turns fatal during Fire Festival

Audio By Carbonatix
A tragic incident has thrown the Salaga community in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region into total shock after a young man accidentally stabbed himself to death while attempting to demonstrate his supposed supernatural immunity to weapons.
The deceased, popularly known within the enclave as Sheihu and believed to be in his early twenties, met his untimely demise on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.
The tragedy unfolded during a local gathering organised by some community youth as part of festive activities marking the traditional annual Fire Festival (Jambaon).
According to eyewitnesses who watched the horror unfold, Sheihu stepped forward before the large crowd with a sharp knife, intending to prove his invulnerability through a public display of spiritual prowess.
However, the routine demonstration went horribly wrong when the blade pierced his body, inflicting deep, life-threatening injuries.
Amidst the ensuing panic, onlookers rushed the bleeding youth to the Salaga Government Hospital in a desperate bid to save his life. Medical officers, however, pronounced him dead shortly upon arrival at the facility.
The incident has left residents devastated, prompting fresh discussions among local authorities about safety protocols for traditional festival displays.
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